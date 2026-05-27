Video: Mariska Hargitay Takes First Bows in EVERY BRILLIANT THING

On May 26, Mariska Hargitay made her Broadway debut in Every Brilliant Thing at the Hudson Theatre. She replaced the show's original star, Daniel Radcliffe, who played his final performance on Sunday, May 24. Check out a video from Hargitay's first bows below!

Mariska Hargitay recently extended her run in the play an extra week, through Sunday, July 5. Tracee Ellis Ross will make her Broadway debut in Every Brilliant Thing beginning on Tuesday, July 7, 2026.

Every Brilliant Thing is a play in which its central character looks back at their life and the glimmers of hope that carried them through—all told through a list of every wonderful, beautiful, and delightful thing that makes life worth living. Written by Olivier Award nominee Duncan MacMillan (People, Places and Things) with Jonny Donahoe, and directed by Olivier & Tony Award nominee Jeremy Herrin (People, Places and Things; Wolf Hall), Every Brilliant Thing is a one-of-a-kind solo show that creates an electric, communal energy between performer and audience, no matter the venue. It has been performed across the globe in over 80 countries on stages of all sizes, including a hit production in London’s West End in 2025, which transferred to the Hudson Theatre on Broadway.

The Broadway production began previews on Saturday, February 21 and officially opened on Thursday, March 12, 2026 to widespread critical acclaim. The production has since been honored with 2026 Tony Award nominations for Best Revival of a Play and Best Leading Actor in a Play (Daniel Radcliffe), Drama League Award nominations for Best Revival of a Play and Distinguished Performance (Daniel Radcliffe), and won an Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Solo Performance. Read the reviews.

The show recently recouped its Broadway production costs. The solo play was capitalized at $5.75 million, and recouped that investment with the performance week ending on May 3, 2026.

Every Brilliant Thing features Set and Costume Design by Olivier Award winner Vicki Mortimer (Follies, Closer), Lighting Design by Tony Award winner Jack Knowles (Sunset Boulevard) and Sound Design by Tony Award nominee Tom Gibbons (1984, Grey House). Casting is by Jessica Ronane CDG, General Management is by TT Partners, and the Production Stage Manager is Jhanaë K-C Bonnick. The production is presented in association with Paines Plough.