Video: Inside the NEWSIES Designer Run Ahead of The Muny Opening Night





Rehearsal footage from Disney's NEWSIES at The Muny has been released ahead of the production's opening at the outdoor Forest Park venue in St. Louis. The video clip offers a look inside the designer run as the company prepares for the limited one-week engagement.

NEWSIES is inspired by a true story and based on the 1992 film of the same name. The Tony Award-winning musical follows a group of New York City newsboys who band together to take on a powerful newspaper publisher in a strike for fair wages.

The production marks the show's return to The Muny for the first time since 2017. As previously reported, Jack Roden leads the cast as Jack Kelly, stepping into the role after Casey Likes was originally announced. The run is presented at the iconic amphitheater, which has been staging musical theatre in Forest Park for more than a century. Tickets start at $20.

The Muny's current season has also included well-received productions of SOUTH PACIFIC and SHREK THE MUSICAL, both part of the theatre's 108th season.

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