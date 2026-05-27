Review Roundup: Andrew Scott and Brendan Fraser in David Haig's PRESSURE Film

Reviews are in for Pressure, the new film adaptation of David Haig's play. Starring Andrew Scott and Brendan Fraser, the movie will be released in theaters on May 29th from Focus Features. Find out what critics think in our roundup below.

The film is set in the 72 hours leading up to D-Day, with General Dwight D. Eisenhower and Captain James Stagg preparing for this significant event in military history. Fraser plays Eisenhower, with Scott as Stagg, a meteorologist who counsels the Army general on the timing of the D-Day Invasion in 1944, which is in danger of being disrupted due to severe weather patterns.

The movie also stars Kerry Condon as Captain Kay Summersby, the chauffeur and personal secretary to Dwight D. Eisenhower, Damian Lewis as British Field Marshall Bernard Montgomery, and Chris Messina as Colonel Irving P. Krick.

Pressure is directed by Anthony Maras from a screenplay he co-wrote with Haig. The stage version of Pressure made its world premiere at The Royal Lyceum Theatre in Edinburgh in 2014, with writer David Haig as Stagg. Following a successful UK Tour, the play transferred to the West End in 2018. Kevin Doyle of Downton Abbey starred in the 2023 North American premiere at the Royal Alexandra Theatre.

Pete Hammond, Deadline: "Focus Features is releasing just in time for the 82nd anniversary of D-Day, and I can’t think of a better reminder of the greatness and courage of those who made the crucial decisions toward its legendary triumph. If only we had this kind of true leadership in a world that desperately still needs it."

Frank Scheck, The Hollywood Reporter: "The stage origins of the film are evident in the minimal number of settings and long dialogue exchanges, much of it stuffed with dense meteorological jargon. But Maras, working from a screenplay co-written with the playwright, has done a marvelous job of opening up the action to make it feel cinematic, including the judicious use of archival footage from the era."

Guy Lodge, Variety: "Still, the film belongs to the ever-reliable Scott, who commendably doesn’t take the easily sympathetic route with the anxious, uptight Stagg, playing him with a suitably dour chill to match his grim forecast — but also a stern, stoic integrity that you’d trust with your life."

Jesse Hassenger, The Guardian: "It would be delightful to report that this intersection between nerdy science and military history is a crackerjack dad movie, but Pressure never digs far enough into the procedural detail of its dual subject areas, especially Stagg’s expertise in meteorology."

Nell Minow, RogerEbert.com: "This is a serious film in the best sense of the term, a thoughtful film about people facing the direst problems with honor, intelligence, and courage that goes beyond the physical to include fearlessness about pursuing the truth."

Alison Foreman, IndieWire: "What might have played effectively live on stage feels brutally stilted and over-egged here, especially as Maras surrounds his and Haig’s weakest material with the visual language of prestige cinema."

William Bibbiani, TheWrap: "Maras’ sturdy, competent direction isn’t enough to turn “Pressure” into anything more than a nifty historical anecdote that can’t sustain a feature-length motion picture."

Kristy Puchko, Mashable: "Created with care and great humanity, Pressure explores the hard work, intense co-operation, and tricky social dance of warfare, in a way that is enlightening and entertaining. Maras is respectful without ever falling prey to a stony reverence that would make his characters statues instead of people."

Jim Vejvoda, IGN: "War movie fans and WWII buffs should appreciate the film’s devotion to detail, while mainstream audiences will be treated to a taut, compelling story about the very real men behind the icons who ensured an Allied victory."

Photo Credit: Focus Features

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