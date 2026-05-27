Photos: Inside the New Dramatists Spring Luncheon Honoring Stephen Schwartz

The New Dramatists Annual Spring Luncheon, honoring multi-award-winning composer and lyricist Stephen Schwartz, was held on Tuesday, May 26, in the Broadway Ballroom at the New York Marriott Marquis. Stars in attendance included Ariana DeBose, Rachel Dratch, Ana Gasteyer, Judy Kuhn, Joshua Henry, and more. Check out photos below!

Founded in 1949 by Michaela O'Harra, in association with Howard Lindsay, Richard Rodgers, Russel Crouse, Oscar Hammerstein II, John Golden, Moss Hart, Maxwell Anderson, John Wharton, Robert E. Sherwood and Elmer Rice, New Dramatists is rooted in the vision of talented writers banding together to develop their work, share resources, and expand their role in the contemporary American theatre.

New Dramatists hosts the longest-running, continuous community of playwrights in the United States and is still working in pursuit of a singular mission: to provide playwrights with time, space, and resources in the company of gifted peers, to create work, realize their artistic potential, and make lasting contributions to the theatre. Now in its 77th year, more than 700 playwrights have passed through New Dramatists’ doors, creating work that has set a standard for contemporary American dramatic literature.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy