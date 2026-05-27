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Photos: Jamie Muscato and Joy Woods in CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB in London

Jamie Muscato’s final performance will be Saturday 19 September 2026. Joy Woods final performance will be Saturday 5 September 2026.

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All new photos have been released for Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club starring West End star and Olivier Award nominee Jamie Muscato as Emcee and Tony and Grammy Award nominated Broadway star Joy Woods as Sally Bowles. Check out the photos below!

They star alongside Baker Mukasa as Clifford Bradshaw, Ruthie Henshall as Fraulein Schneider, Robert Hands as Herr Schultz, Lucas Koch as Ernst Ludwig and Jessica Kirton as Fraulein Kost/Fritzie, Joe Atkinson, Xavion Campbell-Brown, Olivia-Rose Deer, Anya Ferdinand, Danny Fogarty, Adrian Grove, Ela Lisondra, Hícaro Nicolai, Andy Rees, Alexandra Regan, Manu Sarswat, Tom Scanlon, Eva-Rose Tanaka, Marina Tavolieri and Lucy Young.

Jamie Muscato’s final performance will be Saturday 19 September 2026. Joy Woods final performance will be Saturday 5 September 2026. From 7 – 19 September 2026 the role of Sally Bowles will be played by Marina Tavolieri.

The Prologue Company are Isobel Bates, Rachel Benson, Ami Benton, Jonathan Charles, Shanelle Clemenson, Andrew Linnie, Zara Liu, Dak Mashava, Brian James O’Sullivan, Jack William Parry and Shiho Yokoyama.

Cabaret is directed by Rebecca Frecknall, set and costume design is by Tom Scutt with choreography by Julia Cheng. Musical supervision is by Jennifer Whyte and musical direction is by Ben van Tienen with lighting design by Isabella Byrd, sound design by Nick Lidster, Wigs and Hair design by Sam Cox and Make-Up design by Guy Common. The casting director is Stuart Burt and the original associate director and prologue director is Jordan Fein. The prologue composer is Angus MacRae and the musical director is Ben Van Tienen.

Photo Credit: Marc Brenner


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