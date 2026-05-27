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Video: For Brandon Uranowitz, This RAGTIME Has Turned Shame Into Celebration

Brandon Uranowitz is nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical.

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Ragtime 2025 Broadway Cast Recording - Available Now
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When Brandon Uranowitz was ten years old, he starred in the pre-Broadway, Toronto run of Ragtime. Sadly, that journey ended before he got to bring role of 'Little Boy' to Broadway. Now, almost 30 years later, Ragtime has become the show that has brought Brandon his fifth Tony nomination. 

"I never thought that Ragtime would come back to me with this much love and support from not just the community, but from New York City, from the country, from the world. I never thought it would bring me my fifth Tony nomination," he told BroadwayWorld. "I think was harboring a lot of like shame and hurt, specifically around this show. I think that followed me for much of my life since then. I have like really reconciled through this experience."

Watch in this video as Brandon chats more about this full-circle moment in his career, why this Ragtime is something special, and so much more. Plus, check out who he is up against and catch up on all the latest Tony Awards coverage!

The 79th Annual Tony Awards will air on Sunday, June 7, 2026.


Theater Fans' Choice Awards
2026 Theater Fans' Choice Awards - Live Stats
Best Off-Broadway Play - Top 3
1. A Christmas Carol (Thorne Adaptation) - PAC NYC
7.8% of votes
2. Prince F****t - Playwrights Horizons
5.9% of votes
3. Andre De Shields is Tartuffe - House of the Redeemer
4.7% of votes

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