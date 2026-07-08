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Exclusive: Watch Michael Iván Carrier's Powerful 'I'm Not a Girl...' from & JULIET

Carrier plays "May" in & Juliet on Broadway at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre.

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All you need is time to check out this powerful and poignant musical number from & Juliet. Watch in this exclusive video as the wonderful Michael Iván Carrier takes the stage at the Laurie Beechman Theatre to perform May's Act 1 ballad, "I'm Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman".

Carrier accompanied by Dominic Fallacaro, Music Director at & Juliet.

& Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn’t ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love – on her terms. Juliet’s new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name.

Carrier is making their Broadway debut in & Juliet! National tour: Once on This Island (Storyteller, Daniel u/s). Favorite credits include Hello, Dolly! (Ambrose Kemper); A Chorus Line (Paul); Mamma Mia! (Eddie); and Norwegian Cruise Lines. NSULA graduate and Louisiana native. 

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