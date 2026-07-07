DOLLY: A TRUE ORIGINAL MUSICAL is Coming to Broadway in December

DOLLY: A True Original Musical will come to Broadway this winter with tickets going on pre-sale starting tomorrow, July 8 at 10 AM ET. Preview performances, which will be available for public purchase, will commence Monday, December 7 and the show’s opening night will take place on Parton’s 81st birthday: Tuesday, January 19, 2027. The new musical will only play New York’s St. James Theatre.

DOLLY: A True Original Musical features music by Parton that includes some of her iconic hits as well as new songs she has written especially for the musical, a book by Parton and two-time Emmy Award winner Maria S. Schlatter, and is directed by Tony Award winner Bartlett Sher.

Fans who sign up at dollymusical.comhttp://dollymusical.com and eligible Capital One cardholders, the official credit card partner of DOLLY: A True Original Musical, will have pre-sale access to tickets before the general public starting tomorrow, July 8 at 10 AM ET through Friday, July 10 at 9:59 AM ET or until they are sold out.. Fans who sign up on the show's website in advance will receive an email with a pre-sale code prior to the commencement of the pre-sale. The promo code for the Capital One cardholder pre-sale is the first six digits of the customer’s Capital One card. Cardholders must use an eligible Capital One Visa, Mastercard, or Discover credit or debit card to purchase pre-sale tickets during the Capital One cardholder pre-sale window. Excludes Capital One issued private label cards. Supplies are limited. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, July 10 at 10 AM ET at dollymusical.com with an initial ticket on sale through Sunday, November 21, 2027.

Parton’s career is nothing short of extraordinary. Still topping the charts well into her sixth decade of success, Dolly has sold over 100 million albums worldwide, is an inductee in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and is Billboard’s #1 Country Artist of All Time. With over 3,000 songs written and an inductee in both the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Dolly has firmly cemented her place in music history. But how did this “Backwoods Barbie” rise to become a living legend?

DOLLY: A True Original Musical is the story only Dolly Parton could tell, in her own words and through the songs that shaped her life. From the top of the Smoky Mountains to the top of the world, DOLLY captures how she dreamed, dared, stumbled, and soared. Featuring beloved hits including “I Will Always Love You,” “Jolene,” “Coat of Many Colors,” and “9 to 5,” DOLLY: A True Original Musical takes you inside her life in the spotlight and the music that carried her there.

The music team for the production includes two-time Tony Award winner and two-time Grammy winner Stephen Oremus (music supervisor), Charity Wicks (music director), Tony Award nominee and Grammy Award nominee John Clancy (orchestrations), and Kent Wells (musical consultant). The music team is completed by Richard Dennison (vocal arrangements and music arrangements) and Gregg Perry (music arrangements and vocal arrangements) who are longtime collaborators with Parton and collectively have almost a century of experience creating music with her.

The creative team for DOLLY: A True Original Musical includes Emmy Award winner Mandy Moore (choreography), Tony Award winner Derek McLane (scenic design), Tony Award nominee Jennifer Moeller (costume design), Tony Award winner Donald Holder (lighting design), Tony Award winner Peter Hylenski (sound design), Olivier Award nominee Nathan Amzi and Olivier Award nominee Joe Ransom (video design), Robert Pickens (hair design), Studio Pickens (makeup design), Michael J. Passaro (production stage manager), and Jim Carnahan and Carrie Gardner (casting directors).

Please note that DOLLY: A True Original Musical may be inappropriate for ages 8 and under.

DOLLY: A True Original Musical had its world premiere last summer in Parton’s hometown of Nashville, TN, where the acclaimed engagement made international headlines. The sold-out run was the most successful production in the history of the Fisher Center for the Performing Arts on the campus of Belmont University. Parton’s relationship also extends to the school’s ongoing Dolly U program and her induction into Belmont’s Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum. Read the reviews for the production!

Casting, additional creative team members, and other details for the Broadway production of DOLLY: A True Original Musical will be announced in the coming weeks.

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