Wake Up With BroadwayWorld May 22, 2026- TWO STRANGERS National Tour Announced and More
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is May 22, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is May 22, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
|Picked For You
Good morning, BroadwayWorld! ☀️ Welcome to Wake Up with BroadwayWorld, your daily dose of Broadway news and entertainment.
Here's what's been making headlines in the theater world:
- What's Next for the Ed Sullivan Theatre? — Home to Stephen Colbert's Late Show since 2015, the historic venue is facing an uncertain future.
- TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) to Launch North American Tour in Fall 2027 — The production heads to Rhode Island and beyond next fall.
- Video: Nichelle Lewis Is Riding on the Wheels of a Tony Nomination — Celebrate the 2026 Tony nominee and her Ragtime castmates in this exclusive interview.
- Heath Schwartz & Michelle Farabaugh Acquire Boneau/Bryan-Brown; Will Rebrand as Aperture Public Relations — A major shift in Broadway's publicity landscape takes effect June 1.
- SCHMIGADOON!, THE LOST BOYS, TITANIQUE and More to Perform at The Tony Awards — Get ready for the performances at the 79th Annual Tony Awards on June 7.
Dive deeper into these stories and more by visiting BroadwayWorld.com. Stay tuned for all your Broadway updates!
|The Front Page
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What's Next for the Ed Sullivan Theatre?
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert has been taped at the Ed Sullivan Theatre located on Broadway between 53rd and 54th Streets since it began in 2015. Before the Broadway-loving Colbert took over The Late Show, the host was David Letterman, who ruled late night from 1993 onward via his perch at 1697 Broadway.
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TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) to Launch North American Tour in Fall 2027
Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) will launch a North American Tour in the fall of 2027. The production will open in Rhode Island, before touring to cities across the U.S. and Canada.
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Video: Nichelle Lewis Is Riding on the Wheels of a Tony Nomination
Watch in this video as 2026 Tony Award nominee Nichelle Lewis chats more about her Ragtime castmates, the excitement of earning her first nomination, and so much more.
|Exclusive
by Michael Major
Watch an exclusive video clip of John Cardoza performing 'Freeze Your Brain' in Heathers the Musical Off-Broadway with Isabella Esler. The new footage comes after the duo began performances with Lisa Ann Walter, Zan Berube, and Chris Marsh Clark.. (more...)
Exclusive: MUSIC CITY Cast Performs 'Smile' By JT Harding Ahead of Off-Broadway Run
by Michael Major
Watch a video of the cast of Music City performing 'Smile' by Billboard-charting songwriter JT Harding. The musical features a book by Peter Zinn and direction by Eric Tucker. . (more...)
Exclusive Listen: Reese Sebastian Diaz Sings 'My Path' From PICNIC AT HANGING ROCK
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Picnic at Hanging Rock: The Musical – Original Off-Broadway Cast Recording is being released in digital and streaming formats. BroadwayWorld has an exclusive first listen to Reese Sebastian Diaz singing 'My Path'. Listen here!. (more...)
|Must Watch
| Video: Watch 'Corner of the Sky' From Signature Theatre's PIPPIN
by Michael Major
Watch a video of Brayden Bambino performing 'Corner of the Sky' in Signature Theatre's production of Pippin. The in-the-round production is now running through July 26 with tickets available now.. (more...)
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Video: Andrew Scott and Brendan Fraser Lead Tense New Trailer for PRESSURE
Video: Watch La Mirada Theatre's ANASTASIA Star Lena Ceja Perform 'Journey to the Past'
Video: Nick Fradiani Hits Milestone 1,000th Performance of A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
|Hot Photos
| Photos: Inside the Manhattan Theatre Club 2025 Spring Gala
by Bruce Glikas
Manhattan Theatre Club's 2026 Spring Gala took place on Monday, May 18 at Cipriani 42nd Street, honoring the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation and hosted by Amber Ruffin. Check out photos here!. (more...)
|Industry Insights
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Actors' Equity Association has revealed the results of its 2026 Officer and Councilor Election. In total, 43 positions across all three regions and representing four categories (principal actor, chorus actor, stage manager and at-large) were filled.. (more...)
Heath Schwartz & Michelle Farabaugh Acquire Boneau/Bryan-Brown; Will Rebrand as Aperture Public Relations
by Nicole Rosky
Veteran theatrical press agents Heath Schwartz and Michelle Farabaugh have acquired principal ownership of Boneau/Bryan-Brown, Inc., a publicity firm with over three decades of experience serving the theater industry, rebranding the company effective June 1, 2026 as Aperture Public Relations.. (more...)
Broadway League Reveals Recipients of 2026 League Awards
by Stephi Wild
The annual League Awards were held during The Broadway League’s 2026 Spring Road Conference as esteemed members and partners were honored for their achievements in support of Touring Broadway.. (more...)
SISTER ACT SR. and THE DROWSY CHAPERONE SR. Now Available to License Through MTI
by Nicole Rosky
Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International just announced the licensing availability of Sister Act SR. and The Drowsy Chaperone SR., two new Broadway Senior musicals designed for performance by adults 55+. . (more...)
Broadway Agencies Take Home Telly Awards For MAYBE HAPPY ENDING, TWO STRANGERS, and More
by Stephi Wild
The Telly Awards, the world’s largest honor covering video and television across all screens, unveiled the winners of its 47th annual competition, with some Broadway advertising agencies taking home awards.. (more...)
StageMag Launches Programmable PDF Editor for Digital Theater Programs
by Team BWW
StageMag, the digital show program platform from BroadwayWorld, today launched its new PDF Editor to all producers and stage managers using the service. The tool gives editors granular, real-time control over how their digital program renders as a downloadable or printable PDF - the format most often used in lobby printouts, accessibility packets, and press kits.. (more...)
BroadwayWorld Classifieds 5/21/2026; Jobs In Administration, Marketing, and More
This Week's New Classified Listings on BroadwayWorld for 5/21/2026 include new jobs for those looking to work in the theatre industry.. (more...)
Pronto Me Launches to Provide Audition Feedback for the Performing Arts Community
by Nicole Rosky
Pronto Me, a new platform designed exclusively for the performing arts community, has officially launched to transform how actors, singers, and dancers receive professional feedback. By connecting performers directly with industry professionals, Pronto Me offers a streamlined, secure, and accessible way to elevate audition materials and self-tapes.. (more...)
Disney on Broadway School of Excellence Program Names 20 Winning Schools Nationwide
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Educational Theatre Foundation, Disney Theatrical Group, and Music Theatre International revealed 20 middle and high schools selected for the Disney on Broadway School of Excellence program, earning free licensing to produce Disney musicals.. (more...)
Tom Kitt, Jaime Lozano, Madeline Myers, Join Panel For 2026 Write Out Loud Contest
by Stephi Wild
Write Out Loud announced its panel of judges for the 2026 songwriting contest, including Tom Kitt, Jaime Lozano, Madeline Myers, and others with credits spanning HAMILTON, NEXT TO NORMAL, and SIX.. (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
by Stephi Wild
The Fleur du Cap Theatre Awards has been renamed the Cape Town Theatre Awards, marking a new chapter under a newly established NPO. CATS leads with 11 nominations among 65 eligible productions across 23 categories.. (more...)
Actors' Equity Association Reveals Results of 2026 Officer and Councilor Election
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Actors' Equity Association has revealed the results of its 2026 Officer and Councilor Election. In total, 43 positions across all three regions and representing four categories (principal actor, chorus actor, stage manager and at-large) were filled.. (more...)
Stephen Colbert's Greatest Musical Moments: A Look Back at 11 Years of Broadway on THE LATE SHOW
by Josh Sharpe
With The Late Show with Stephen Colbert coming to an end this week, we are looking back at some of our favorite Broadway performances and musical theater-themed moments from over the past ten years.. (more...)
SCHMIGADOON!, THE LOST BOYS, TITANIQUE and More to Perform at The Tony Awards
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The companies of the seven Best Musical and Best Revival of a Musical nominees will perform at the 79th Annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 7 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. . (more...)
Interview: 'The Girls Do All The Heavy Lifting': Actor Jordan Litz On Returning To Fiyero And Making His West End Debut In WICKED
by Kat Mokrynski
After playing Fiyero in Wicked for over 1,700 performances on both Broadway and in the national tour, Jordan Litz has crossed the pond to join the show’s West End cast to celebrate its 20th anniversary. We had the chance to speak with Litz about returning to the role of Fiyero, this time in London. We discussed how he first got the role, how the show has changed his life for the better and how he ran in the New York Marathon and did two performances in the same day!. (more...)
How to See the World Premiere of HADESTOWN Film at Tribeca
by Josh Sharpe
For those who can't wait until the theatrical release of the Hadestown film, audiences have the chance to see it in June at the Tribeca Festival, where it will have its world premiere. Find out how to buy tickets.. (more...)
How CELEBRITY AUTOBIOGRAPHY Turned Celebrity Memoirs Into Broadway Comedy
by Sidney Paterra
BroadwayWorld is taking a look back at the history of Celebrity Autobiography, including where the show has played, which stars have appeared over the years, which memoirs have been featured, and who is appearing in the Broadway production now.. (more...)
Beanie Feldstein Will Release Brand New Picture Book, TEENY AND TILLY
by Team BWW
From actress Beanie Feldstein comes a sweet and heartfelt new story about two best friends who treasure each other just as they are.. (more..)
Listen Up
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
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- Matilda the Musical
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