Heath Schwartz & Michelle Farabaugh Acquire Boneau/Bryan-Brown; Will Rebrand as Aperture Public Relations

Veteran theatrical press agents Heath Schwartz and Michelle Farabaugh have acquired principal ownership of Boneau/Bryan-Brown, Inc., a publicity firm with over three decades of experience serving the theater industry, rebranding the company effective June 1, 2026 as Aperture Public Relations.

Formed in 1991 by legendary press agents Chris Boneau and Adrian Bryan-Brown, who established the modern theatrical press agency model, Boneau/Bryan-Brown, Inc. has represented more than 400 theatrical productions on and off-Broadway, on national tour, and across the globe. Their campaigns have won 254 Tony Awards, 12 Pulitzer Prizes, 244 Drama Desk Awards, 178 Outer Critics Circle Awards, and countless other recognitions for clientele over more than a quarter century. Find a full list of the firm’s history on Broadway.

Heath Schwartz and Michelle Farabaugh, both long-time employees of Boneau/Bryan-Brown, Inc., will lead Aperture Public Relations as Partners and Co-Presidents while Adrian Bryan-Brown will continue providing client services for the new business and Chris Boneau will be an independent consultant.

The firm’s current clients include the Tony Award-winning Broadway productions Chicago, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, The Outsiders, and SIX: The Musical; off-Broadway hits Mexodus and The Play That Goes Wrong; and institutions including Atlantic Theater Company, Audible Theater, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, Classic Stage Company, and Paper Mill Playhouse. The company also serves as a consultant to The Broadway Cruise, The Cape Playhouse, International Literary Properties, and Lively McCabe.

Heath Schwartz and Michelle Farabaugh said: “Boneau/Bryan-Brown has long set the gold standard among entertainment communication firms, serving not only as an industry leader but as an incubator for some of the most accomplished press agents working today. As Broadway and the media landscape continue to evolve, we embrace this next chapter with intention and vision. With our trusted team, Aperture will open the lens of opportunity to what’s possible for our clients, framing new perspectives and cutting through the noise to bring their stories into sharp and compelling focus. We are deeply grateful to Chris and Adrian for their years of mentorship and for the trust they’ve placed in us to carry this legacy forward.”

Chris Boneau and Adrian Bryan-Brown said: “We know Heath and Michelle are going to lead a new era in communications marketing for theatre— in New York, nationwide, and globally. With their extensive industry knowledge, experience and expertise, not only will they continue to offer timely unparallelled direction and support to the industry, but they will also drive innovation and redefine how theatre is promoted. We are so excited for the launch of Aperture.”

BIOGRAPHIES:

Heath Schwartz (Partner & Co-President) began working as a press agent at Boneau/Bryan-Brown in 2004. Over his 22-year career, he has led the campaigns for current Tony Award-winning hits Chicago, Harry Potter and the CursedChild, Moulin Rouge! The Musical and The Outsiders, as well as such past shows as Mean Girls, Les Liaisons Dangereuses, The Elephant Man, Living on Love, Pippin, The Heiress, Nice Work If You Can Get It, Stick Fly, Follies, The House of Blue Leaves, The Motherf**ker With the Hat, Fences, Next Fall, A Little Night Music, Shrek The Musicaland more. Other Broadway credits include the international smash hit Jersey Boys, which he opened and worked on throughout its entire 11-year Broadway run, along with Is He Dead?, The Farnsworth Invention, Frost/Nixon, The Year of Magical Thinking, The Lieutenant of Inishmore, The Drowsy Chaperone, Doubt and more, including productions on and off-Broadway for Manhattan Theatre Club and Signature Theatre. Heath is a Texas native and graduate of Baylor University.

Michelle Farabaugh (Partner & Co-President) joined Boneau/Bryan-Brown as an intern in 2012. In the years since, she has represented more than 160 shows on and off-Broadway, including the recent Broadway return of Mamma Mia!; the Tony Award-winning Best Plays Leopoldstadt and The Ferryman; David Byrne's American Utopia; Mean Girls; The Notebook; Groundhog Day; Deaf West’s Spring Awakening; Here Lies Love; The Hills of California; and more. She currently works with the Tony Award-recognized Paper Mill Playhouse and has represented Audible Theater productions since Audible’s theatrical division launched eight years ago. She also spent ten seasons at Manhattan Theatre Club with shows including August Wilson's Jitney, the Pulitzer Prize-winning Cost of Living, and Constellations. Michelle sits on the Association of Theatrical Press Agents and Managers’ Board of Governors – Press Agent Chapter and its Apprentice Committee. She is a graduate of Villanova University and a native of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where a summer internship with Pittsburgh CLO cemented her decision to pursue a career in the theater.

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy