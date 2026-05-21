Exclusive: John Cardoza Sings 'Freeze Your Brain' in HEATHERS THE MUSICAL

Watch an exclusive video clip of John Cardoza performing "Freeze Your Brain" in Heathers the Musical Off-Broadway with Isabella Esler. The new footage comes after the duo began performances on April 27, alongside Lisa Ann Walter, Zan Berube, and Chris Marsh Clark.

The full cast of Heathers The Musical includes Jackera Davis, Elizabeth Teeter, Erin Morton, Cade Ostermeyer, Adam Bashian, and Jimmy Ray Bennett, with Sara Al-Bazali, Thalia Atallah, Emma Benson, James Caleb Grice, Louis Griffin, Devin Lewis, Kiara Michelle Lee, Syd Sider, and Cecilia Trippiedi.

Cardoza made his Broadway debut in the cast of Jagged Little Pill in 2019. He originated the role of Younger Noah in The Notebook on Broadway, before taking over as Christian in Moulin Rouge! the Musical on tour and on Broadway.

Heathers the Musical is currently slated to run through September 6, 2026 following its third extension. It began performances on June 22, 2025 at New World Stages, where it opened to the largest advance in the venue’s 21-year history, and has broken the house record four times.

Welcome to Westerberg High, where popularity is a matter of life and death, and Veronica Sawyer is just another nobody dreaming of a better day. But when she's unexpectedly taken under the wings of The Heathers – three beautiful and impossibly cruel classmates all named Heather – her dreams of popularity finally start to come true. That is until J.D., the mysterious teen rebel, turns up and teaches her that it might kill to be a nobody, but it’s murder being a somebody.

Based on the 1989 cult film by Daniel Waters that starred Winona Ryder and Christian Slater, Heathers The Musical, featuring book, music, and lyrics by Kevin Murphy and Laurence O’Keefe and directed by Andy Fickman, originally opened in Los Angeles for a sold-out run in 2013 and transferred Off-Broadway to New World Stages in 2014.

Since its premiere, Heathers The Musical has gained a large, devoted fan base known as the ‘Corn Nuts,’ named after the cryptic final words of ringleader Heather Chandler. These fans have significantly contributed to the show’s international success, resulting in over 1,400 productions worldwide.