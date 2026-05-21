Photos: Inside the Manhattan Theatre Club 2025 Spring Gala

Manhattan Theatre Club's 2026 Spring Gala took place on Monday, May 18 at Cipriani 42nd Street, honoring the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation and hosted by Amber Ruffin. Check out photos below!

Stars in attendance included Ann Harada, Caissie Levy, Brandon Uranowitz, Lauren Patten, Bryce Pinkham, Amber Ruffin, Kyle Scatliffe, and more.

The funds raised by this event will help Manhattan Theatre Club, one of America’s preeminent not-for-profit theatres, continue to develop and produce the highest quality of new work for the stage like this season’s Punch, Bug, Queens, THE MONSTERS, and The Balusters, as well as help fund its robust Artistic Development program and Learning and Community Engagement initiatives, which bring the power of live theatre into the lives of learners of all ages.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas