Photos: Inside the Manhattan Theatre Club 2025 Spring Gala
Stars in attendance included Ann Harada, Caissie Levy, Brandon Uranowitz, and more.
Manhattan Theatre Club's 2026 Spring Gala took place on Monday, May 18 at Cipriani 42nd Street, honoring the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation and hosted by Amber Ruffin. Check out photos below!
Stars in attendance included Ann Harada, Caissie Levy, Brandon Uranowitz, Lauren Patten, Bryce Pinkham, Amber Ruffin, Kyle Scatliffe, and more.
The funds raised by this event will help Manhattan Theatre Club, one of America’s preeminent not-for-profit theatres, continue to develop and produce the highest quality of new work for the stage like this season’s Punch, Bug, Queens, THE MONSTERS, and The Balusters, as well as help fund its robust Artistic Development program and Learning and Community Engagement initiatives, which bring the power of live theatre into the lives of learners of all ages.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Ann Harada and Sara Chase
Mark Strong and Madeline Brewer
Caissie Levy, Betsy Aidem and Brandon Uranowitz
Jessica Hecht and Jonathan Spector
Melody Butiu, Oena Pepe, Kayli Carter, Madeline Brewer and Lauren Patten
Phoenix Best and Vincent Michael
Chris Jennings and Nicki Hunter
Caissie Levy, Kent Overshown and Brandon Uranowitz
Debra Waxman and Jessica Waxman Cloonan
Bryce Pinkham and Scarlett Strallen
Jocelyn Bioh, April Mathis, Susannah Flood and Betsy Aidem
Susannah Flood, Mark Strong, Betsy Aidem and Richard Thomas
arnet Williams
Alfred P. Sloan Foundation honoree and Chris Jennings
Margaret Colin and Mark Strong
Bryce Pinkham, Scarlett Strallen and Richard Thomas
Jessica Hecht, Daniel Sullivan and Mimi Lieber
Wilson Cruz, Amber Ruffin and Guest
Mark Strong, Madeline Brewer and Lauren Patten
Susan Kelechi Watson, Ngozi Anyanwu and Nicki Hunter
Lauren Patten, Jonathan Spector, Jessica Hecht, Chris Jennings, Nicki Hunter, Tyne Rafaeli and Madeline Brewer
Nicki Hunter, Chris Jennings and Lynne Meadow
Caissie Levy, Kevin McCollum, Betsy Aidem, Susannah Flood and Brandon Uranowitz
Caissie Levy and Brandon Uranowitz
Whitney White and Jocelyn Bioh
Clay Singer, Kyle Scatliffe and Jeff Kready
Caissie Levy and Brandon Uranowitz
Chris Jennings, Maria-Christina Oliveras, Margaret Colin and Richard Thomas
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