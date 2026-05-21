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Photos: Inside the Manhattan Theatre Club 2025 Spring Gala

Stars in attendance included Ann Harada, Caissie Levy, Brandon Uranowitz, and more.

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Manhattan Theatre Club's 2026 Spring Gala took place on Monday, May 18 at Cipriani 42nd Street, honoring the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation and hosted by Amber Ruffin. Check out photos below!

Stars in attendance included Ann Harada, Caissie Levy, Brandon Uranowitz, Lauren Patten, Bryce Pinkham, Amber Ruffin, Kyle Scatliffe, and more.

The funds raised by this event will help Manhattan Theatre Club, one of America’s preeminent not-for-profit theatres, continue to develop and produce the highest quality of new work for the stage like this season’s Punch, Bug, Queens, THE MONSTERS, and The Balusters, as well as help fund its robust Artistic Development program and Learning and Community Engagement initiatives, which bring the power of live theatre into the lives of learners of all ages.

 Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Photos: Inside the Manhattan Theatre Club 2025 Spring Gala Image
Ann Harada and Sara Chase

Photos: Inside the Manhattan Theatre Club 2025 Spring Gala Image
Mark Strong and Madeline Brewer

Photos: Inside the Manhattan Theatre Club 2025 Spring Gala Image
Caissie Levy, Betsy Aidem and Brandon Uranowitz

Photos: Inside the Manhattan Theatre Club 2025 Spring Gala Image
Jessica Hecht and Jonathan Spector

Photos: Inside the Manhattan Theatre Club 2025 Spring Gala Image
Melody Butiu, Oena Pepe, Kayli Carter, Madeline Brewer and Lauren Patten

Photos: Inside the Manhattan Theatre Club 2025 Spring Gala Image
Bryce Pinkham and Hannah Cruz

Photos: Inside the Manhattan Theatre Club 2025 Spring Gala Image
Phoenix Best and Vincent Michael

Photos: Inside the Manhattan Theatre Club 2025 Spring Gala Image
Chris Jennings and Nicki Hunter

Photos: Inside the Manhattan Theatre Club 2025 Spring Gala Image
Caissie Levy, Kent Overshown and Brandon Uranowitz

Photos: Inside the Manhattan Theatre Club 2025 Spring Gala Image
Betsy Aidem

Photos: Inside the Manhattan Theatre Club 2025 Spring Gala Image
Kenny Leon

Photos: Inside the Manhattan Theatre Club 2025 Spring Gala Image
Ioana Alfonso and Kenny Leon

Photos: Inside the Manhattan Theatre Club 2025 Spring Gala Image
Debra Waxman and Jessica Waxman Cloonan

Photos: Inside the Manhattan Theatre Club 2025 Spring Gala Image
Bryce Pinkham and Scarlett Strallen

Photos: Inside the Manhattan Theatre Club 2025 Spring Gala Image
Jocelyn Bioh

Photos: Inside the Manhattan Theatre Club 2025 Spring Gala Image
Brandon Uranowitz

Photos: Inside the Manhattan Theatre Club 2025 Spring Gala Image
Kevin Clay

Photos: Inside the Manhattan Theatre Club 2025 Spring Gala Image
Margaret Colin

Photos: Inside the Manhattan Theatre Club 2025 Spring Gala Image
Susannah Flood

Photos: Inside the Manhattan Theatre Club 2025 Spring Gala Image
Mark Strong

Photos: Inside the Manhattan Theatre Club 2025 Spring Gala Image
Jocelyn Bioh, April Mathis, Susannah Flood and Betsy Aidem

Photos: Inside the Manhattan Theatre Club 2025 Spring Gala Image
Richard Thomas

Photos: Inside the Manhattan Theatre Club 2025 Spring Gala Image
Susannah Flood, Mark Strong, Betsy Aidem and Richard Thomas

Photos: Inside the Manhattan Theatre Club 2025 Spring Gala Image
arnet Williams

Photos: Inside the Manhattan Theatre Club 2025 Spring Gala Image
Alfred P. Sloan Foundation honoree and Chris Jennings

Photos: Inside the Manhattan Theatre Club 2025 Spring Gala Image
Ngozi Anyanwu

Photos: Inside the Manhattan Theatre Club 2025 Spring Gala Image
Kayli Carter

Photos: Inside the Manhattan Theatre Club 2025 Spring Gala Image
Madeline Brewer

Photos: Inside the Manhattan Theatre Club 2025 Spring Gala Image
Hannah Cruz

Photos: Inside the Manhattan Theatre Club 2025 Spring Gala Image
Margaret Colin and Mark Strong

Photos: Inside the Manhattan Theatre Club 2025 Spring Gala Image
Bryce Pinkham, Scarlett Strallen and Richard Thomas

Photos: Inside the Manhattan Theatre Club 2025 Spring Gala Image
Jessica Hecht, Daniel Sullivan and Mimi Lieber

Photos: Inside the Manhattan Theatre Club 2025 Spring Gala Image
Jessica Hecht

Photos: Inside the Manhattan Theatre Club 2025 Spring Gala Image
Lauren Patten

Photos: Inside the Manhattan Theatre Club 2025 Spring Gala Image
Caissie Levy

Photos: Inside the Manhattan Theatre Club 2025 Spring Gala Image
Caissie Levy

Photos: Inside the Manhattan Theatre Club 2025 Spring Gala Image
Caissie Levy and Betsy Aidem

Photos: Inside the Manhattan Theatre Club 2025 Spring Gala Image
Maria-Christina Oliveras

Photos: Inside the Manhattan Theatre Club 2025 Spring Gala Image
Amber Ruffin

Photos: Inside the Manhattan Theatre Club 2025 Spring Gala Image
Wilson Cruz, Amber Ruffin and Guest

Photos: Inside the Manhattan Theatre Club 2025 Spring Gala Image
Bess Wohl

Photos: Inside the Manhattan Theatre Club 2025 Spring Gala Image
Bess Wohl and Tyne Rafaeli

Photos: Inside the Manhattan Theatre Club 2025 Spring Gala Image
Tyne Rafaeli

Photos: Inside the Manhattan Theatre Club 2025 Spring Gala Image
Melody Butiu

Photos: Inside the Manhattan Theatre Club 2025 Spring Gala Image
Lena Pepe

Photos: Inside the Manhattan Theatre Club 2025 Spring Gala Image
Mark Strong, Madeline Brewer and Lauren Patten

Photos: Inside the Manhattan Theatre Club 2025 Spring Gala Image
Susan Kelechi Watson, Ngozi Anyanwu and Nicki Hunter

Photos: Inside the Manhattan Theatre Club 2025 Spring Gala Image
Lauren Patten, Jonathan Spector, Jessica Hecht, Chris Jennings, Nicki Hunter, Tyne Rafaeli and Madeline Brewer

Photos: Inside the Manhattan Theatre Club 2025 Spring Gala Image
Whitney White

Photos: Inside the Manhattan Theatre Club 2025 Spring Gala Image
Nicki Hunter, Chris Jennings and Lynne Meadow

Photos: Inside the Manhattan Theatre Club 2025 Spring Gala Image
Caissie Levy, Kevin McCollum, Betsy Aidem, Susannah Flood and Brandon Uranowitz

Photos: Inside the Manhattan Theatre Club 2025 Spring Gala Image
Caissie Levy and Brandon Uranowitz

Photos: Inside the Manhattan Theatre Club 2025 Spring Gala Image
Whitney White and Jocelyn Bioh

Photos: Inside the Manhattan Theatre Club 2025 Spring Gala Image
Kenny Leon and Richard Thomas

Photos: Inside the Manhattan Theatre Club 2025 Spring Gala Image
Clay Singer, Kyle Scatliffe and Jeff Kready

Photos: Inside the Manhattan Theatre Club 2025 Spring Gala Image
Caissie Levy and Brandon Uranowitz

Photos: Inside the Manhattan Theatre Club 2025 Spring Gala Image
Phoenix Best

Photos: Inside the Manhattan Theatre Club 2025 Spring Gala Image
Vincent Michael

Photos: Inside the Manhattan Theatre Club 2025 Spring Gala Image
Jacob Orr

Photos: Inside the Manhattan Theatre Club 2025 Spring Gala Image
Chris Jennings, Maria-Christina Oliveras, Margaret Colin and Richard Thomas

Theater Fans' Choice Awards
2026 Theater Fans' Choice Awards - Live Stats
Best Lead Performer in a Musical - Top 3
1. LJ Benet - The Lost Boys, A New Musical
16.4% of votes
2. Joshua Henry - Ragtime
15% of votes
3. Nicholas Christopher - Chess
8.5% of votes

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