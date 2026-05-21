Video: Watch 'Corner of the Sky' From Signature Theatre's PIPPIN
The cast also features Cedric Neal as the Leading Player.
Watch a video of Brayden Bambino performing "Corner of the Sky" in Signature Theatre's production of Pippin. Performances will run through July 26, 2026 in Signature’s MAX Theatre. Tickets start at $47 and are available now.
The cast also features Cedric Neal as the Leading Player, along with Ellison Bihm, Eric Hissom, Naomi Jacobson, Maria Rizzo, Awa Sal Secka, and Ryan Sellers.
The musical is directed by Signature Theatre Artistic Director Matthew Gardiner (Signature’s A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, HAIR) with choreography by Rachel Leigh Dolan (Olney Theatre Center’s Annie, Keegan Theatre’s Chicago) and music direction by Jon Kalbfleisch (Signature’s Fiddler on the Roof, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum).
The ensemble of Pippin includes Ben Bogen (Broadway’s Frozen, Signature’s Fiddler on the Roof), Calvin L’mont Cooper (Broadway’s Mrs. Doubtfire, National Tour of Finding Neverland), Candice Hatakeyama (Broadway’s Funny Girl, Asolo Rep’s Crazy for You), Georgia Monroe (Broadway’s Sunset Blvd., Arena Stage’s Damn Yankees), Alanna Sibrián (Signature’s In the Heights, Olney Theatre Center’s Senior Class), Jacob Taylor Starks (Broadway’s Aladdin, The Atlanta Opera’s RENT), Emily Steinhardt (Signature’s A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, Private Jones), and Hank von Kolnitz (Signature’s Fiddler on the Roof, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum). Dylan Arredondo (Signature’s A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum), Alonso Nicolas Waller (Ford’s Theatre’s A Christmas Carol), and Liz Weber (Studio Theatre’s Heroes of the Fourth Turning) are understudies. Veronica Quezada (International Tour of West Side Story) and Ian Rubin (Music Theatre Wichita’s Something Rotten) are swings.
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