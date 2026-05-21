Video: Watch 'Corner of the Sky' From Signature Theatre's PIPPIN

Watch a video of Brayden Bambino performing "Corner of the Sky" in Signature Theatre's production of Pippin. Performances will run through July 26, 2026 in Signature’s MAX Theatre. Tickets start at $47 and are available now.

The cast also features Cedric Neal as the Leading Player, along with Ellison Bihm, Eric Hissom, Naomi Jacobson, Maria Rizzo, Awa Sal Secka, and Ryan Sellers.

The musical is directed by Signature Theatre Artistic Director Matthew Gardiner (Signature’s A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, HAIR) with choreography by Rachel Leigh Dolan (Olney Theatre Center’s Annie, Keegan Theatre’s Chicago) and music direction by Jon Kalbfleisch (Signature’s Fiddler on the Roof, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum).