TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) to Launch North American Tour in Fall 2027

Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) will launch a North American Tour in the fall of 2027. The tour will premiere at Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, before continuing onto cities across the U.S. and Canada. Additional tour stops and casting will be announced at a later date.

Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) received eight 2026 Tony Award nominations, including Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical (Jim Barne & Kit Buchan), Best Original Score (Jim Barne & Kit Buchan), Best Scenic Design of a Musical (Soutra Gilmour), Best Direction of a Musical (Tim Jackson), and Best Orchestrations (Lux Pyramid), as well as nominations for the two stars Sam Tutty (Best Leading Actor in a Musical) and Christiani Pitts (Best Leading Actress in a Musical).





Written and composed by two-time 2026 Tony Award nominees Jim Barne and Kit Buchan and directed and choreographed by 2026 Tony Award nominee Tim Jackson (Merrily We Roll Along), the musical opened at Broadway’s Longacre Theatre on November 20, 2025, where it continues to play. Read the reviews for the production HERE!

Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) follows Dougal, an endlessly optimistic Brit visiting New York City for the wedding of the father he’s never met, and Robin, the bride’s sharp, no-nonsense sister. As they journey across the city, their differing perspectives give way to something unexpected. Bursting with laughter, escapism, and charm, this original musical is both a love letter to New York and a celebration of the joy in human connection.

The creative team includes Associate Director and Choreographer Asmeret Ghebremichael, Scenic and Costume Design by 2026 Tony Award nominee Soutra Gilmour (Sunset Boulevard, & Juliet), Lighting Design by Tony Award winner Jack Knowles (Sunset Boulevard), Sound Design by Olivier Award winner Tony Gayle (My Neighbour Totoro), Orchestrations by 2026 Tony Award nominee Lux Pyramid (collaborations with Suki Waterhouse, Rita Ora, and more), Music Supervision by Nick Finlow (Back to the Future, The Book of Mormon), Music Direction by Ted Arthur (Back to the Future, The Prom), and Casting by C12 Casting (Gutenberg, & Juliet).



Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) first opened in the UK with a sold-out run in November 2023, produced by the Kiln Theatre, before transferring to the West End’s Criterion Theatre for an extended engagement from April 4 to August 31, 2024. The North American premiere was at the American Repertory Theater at Harvard University from May 20 to July 13, 2025.