Broadway Agencies Take Home Telly Awards For MAYBE HAPPY ENDING, TWO STRANGERS, and More

The Telly Awards, the world’s largest honor covering video and television across all screens, unveiled the winners of its 47th annual competition. The organization reported nearly 14,000 entries this season — the most in the award’s history, and a 6% increase over last season — from creators, brands, and production companies spanning 55 countries.

Among the big winners in the Broadway industry was The Pekoe Group, which took home nine wins for its social media and promotional videos. The video titled "Opening Night Red Carpet Messages” for Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) won Gold and its "Holiday Movie Re-creation” video won Silver in Social Video — General — Arts and Entertainment. The studio recording session for the song "New York" (also from Two Strangers) won Silver in the categories of Promotional Video — General — Arts and Culture and Music Video. The "Broadway Announcement Video” for Two Strangers won Silver in the category Promotional Video — General — Arts and Culture.

In addition to its wins for Two Strangers, The Pekoe Group also took home awards for Masquerade and Operation Mincemeat. The trailer for Masquerade took home Silver in Social Video General — Arts and Culture. The "Lie Detector” video for Operation Mincemeat won Silver in Social Video — Series — Arts and Culture, and the "Halloween Theatre Tour” and "Taxi Transformation” videos won Bronze in Social Video — General — Arts and Entertainment.

Another company in the Broadway industry that took home Telly Awards was And That’s Strategy. "Maybe Happy (Recomm)Ending” video for Maybe Happy Ending won a Silver award for Series — Vertical Video Series, and the "Helperbots in Times Square" won a Silver award for General — Arts and Entertainment. The company also won a Silver award for its "Green Light Mashup” video for The Great Gatsby in the category of General — Music, Dance and Performance.

BroadwayHD also won a Silver award in the category of General — Scripted for its live capture of Pippin's 50th anniversary concert. DNA Films received a Silver award in the same category for its recording of When My Soul Speaks.

Check out the full list of the Telly Awards winners.