How to See the World Premiere of HADESTOWN Film at Tribeca

As previously announced, the West End filmed capture of Hadestown will hold its world premiere at New York's Tribeca Festival this June. For those who can't wait until its wider theatrical release in July, fans have the chance to attend an early screening, even without a festival pass.

The 2026 edition of Tribeca is offering three opportunities to see the film during the festival, taking place June 3-14, 2026. The world premiere screening is scheduled for Monday, June 8, and will be followed by a special musical performance from cast members Reeve Carney and Eva Noblezada.

The next screening, which is currently sold out, is set for Tuesday, June 9, with a third and final screening on Friday, June 12. Single tickets for the screenings are now available to purchase here. Hadestown: The Musical will be released theatrically in North America on July 24, 2026.

The film features the five original principal cast members of the Broadway company: Reeve Carney as ‘Orpheus,’ André De Shields’ in his Tony Award-winning turn as ‘Hermes,’ Amber Gray as ‘Persephone,’ Eva Noblezada as ‘Eurydice,’ and Patrick Page as ‘Hades.’ The stage production, written by Anaïs Mitchell and directed by Rachel Chavkin, was filmed in London by director Brett Sullivan of Steam Motion and Sound.

Other Broadway-themed titles are Tribeca this year include Alicia Keys: Girl From Hell’s Kitchen, a new documentary about Keys' childhood and the journey to her Broadway musical, and Sara Bareilles: Good Grief, which follows the Waitress writer as she records a new album.

Check out the full lineup here. In total, the Festival will showcase 118 feature films, including a record 103 world premieres, alongside 86 short films. Passes and ticket packages are on sale now at TribecaFilm.com, with the Hudson Pass offering the premier festival experience, including VIP access and an invitation to Opening or Closing Night.

Photo Credit: Tribeca