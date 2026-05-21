SCHMIGADOON!, THE LOST BOYS, TITANIQUE and More to Perform at The Tony Awards

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The companies of the seven Best Musical and Best Revival of a Musical nominees will perform at the 79th Annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 7 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

Broadway’s biggest night will include performances from The Lost Boys, Schmigadoon!, Titaníque, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York), CATS: The Jellicle Ball, Ragtime and Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show. Additional performances will be announced in the coming weeks. See the full list of Tony nominees HERE!

The 79th Annual Tony Awards will return to the legendary Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Sunday, June 7. Hosted by music superstar and global icon P!NK, The American Theatre Wing’s Tony Awards will broadcast LIVE to both coasts on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+* (8:00 – 11:00 PM ET/5:00 – 8:00 PM PT).

Prior to the broadcast, Laura Benanti and Tituss Burgess will host THE TONY AWARDS: ACT ONE, a live pre-show with exclusive content that is available to viewers for free on Pluto TV – a global leader in free streaming television – beginning Sunday, June 7 at 6:35-8:00 PM, ET/3:35-5:00 PM, PT. The two stage-and-screen icons will kick off Broadway’s biggest night with the presentation of the first round of Tony Awards during the exciting pre-show telecast.

Tickets for the 79th Annual Tony Awards are priced at $731.80 (including $136.80 in fees) for Third Mezzanine and $936.60 (including $141.60 in fees) for Second Mezzanine, and are available for purchase now.