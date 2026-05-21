Report Finds Average West End Ticket Prices Have Fallen Below 2019 Average

The Society of London Theatre (SOLT) and UK Theatre just published new official 2025 box office figures showing what audiences actually paid for West End theatre across the year, not just the highest prices advertised.

The data, drawn from every paid ticket sold across SOLT member venues, shows that West End ticket prices remain lower in real terms than before the pandemic and lower than in 2016, with even the top end of the market falling after inflation.

The median price paid by audiences remained £56 for the second consecutive year, representing a real-terms fall of around 3.4%.

Average West End ticket prices also remain 8.9% lower in real terms than in 2019, the last full year before the pandemic, and are below their 2016 level in real terms.

The figures directly challenge the focus on “top price” tickets as a measure of theatre affordability. Advertised top prices represent the edge of the market, not what most audiences actually pay. In 2025:

- Almost three-quarters (74%) sold for under £85

- More than a quarter of West End tickets sold for under £35

- Fewer than 4% sold for more than £150

- Only 0.38% exceeded £250.

Even at the top end of the market, prices softened after inflation. The price point for the most expensive 1% of West End tickets fell by 3.98% in real terms, showing that the fall in real-terms prices was not confined to lower-priced seats.

At the same time, audiences are attending theatre at record levels. West End attendance reached 17.64 million in 2025, over two million more than the entire Premier League, and nearly three million more than Broadway.

The new figures show a sector growing through audience reach and capacity, not through blanket price increases. They also underline the pressure on the sector, with production costs having risen sharply over the past decade.

Claire Walker and Hannah Essex, Co-Chief Executives of SOLT & UK Theatre, said: “These official figures show what audiences actually paid, not just the highest prices advertised. The median West End ticket stayed at £56, average prices remain lower in real terms than before the pandemic and in 2016, and even the top end of the market moved down after inflation.

“The debate too often starts with the most expensive seats, but that is not what most audiences pay. More than a quarter of West End tickets sold for under £35, almost three-quarters sold for under £85, and fewer than 4% sold for more than £150. The price point for the most expensive 1% of tickets also fell by nearly 4% in real terms.

“The West End has kept prices under control at a time when production costs have risen sharply. Premium pricing helps fund school programmes, new work, jobs, and investment, but the sector cannot absorb inflation indefinitely. Theatre delivers jobs, tourism, economic growth, civic value, and global cultural exports. If we want that success to remain open and affordable, policy must reflect the real cost of producing it.”

Top-end ticket prices attract headlines, but they are not representative of what audiences pay. They help sustain lower-priced tickets, school and community programmes, new work, and jobs across the theatre workforce. West End theatres and producers are also investing in venue tours and backstage insights, pre-show talks, social media engagement, and clear communication to demystify attendance for first-time audiences.

Every respondent to SOLT and UK Theatre’s annual membership survey offers free or discounted ticket schemes, 95% provide targeted group discounts, and most work with schools and community partners to reduce practical and cultural barriers to attendance.

Examples include the West End run of James Graham’s Punch, which was seen by over 54,000 people, with 21% of tickets sold at under £25, and 10% of audiences made up of school groups from 171 schools.

Initiatives such as Kids Week, which has introduced more than 2.5 million young people to live theatre, depend on a pricing model that allows lower-priced and subsidised tickets to sit alongside premium prices.