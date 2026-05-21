Video: Nick Fradiani Hits Milestone 1,000th Performance of A BEAUTIFUL NOISE

The company of the tour of A Beautiful Noise: THE Neil Diamond MUSICAL recently celebrated Nick Fradiani as he hit his milestone 1,000th performance portraying legendary singer-songwriter Neil Diamond during the production's matinee performance on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, at the Princess of Wales Theatre in Toronto, ON.

Following the matinee performance, Fradiani was honored onstage with a special curtain call celebration and speech alongside the full company of A Beautiful Noise commemorating the milestone occasion.

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“A thousand performances. That's not just a number . . . that's a commitment,” said producer Ken Davenport. “Nick has shown up for this show, for Neil Diamond's story, and for every single audience in a way that has exceeded all our expectations. We'd be lucky to have him for ONE performance, and we've had him for a thousand . . . and counting.”

Fradiani has been a part of A Beautiful Noise since the beginning of its journey. He was in the original cast of the pre-Broadway Boston engagement, then opened the original Broadway company of A Beautiful Noise as the standby for “Neil – Then” before taking over the role full-time to widespread acclaim in October 2023. Following his celebrated Broadway run in New York, he launched the North American Tour in the starring role and has continued to lead the production across the country for nearly two years.

Across 1,000 performances, Fradiani has captivated audiences nationwide with his powerful portrayal of Neil Diamond, bringing energy, heart, and authenticity to the role night after night.

Critics throughout the country have celebrated Fradiani’s performance during both the Broadway and touring productions. The Orange County Register praised his “astonishing instrument, impossibly close to the real Diamond,” while the San Francisco Chronicle noted that “Fradiani skillfully captures Diamond’s unique tone and style.” BroadwayWorld called his performance “nothing short of extraordinary,” adding that “this is not an imitation; it’s an inhabitation.”

“I am beyond honored and proud to have performed in this beautiful show 1,000 times,” said Fradiani. “I am so thankful for my fellow castmates, the creatives, producers, crew, and fans—from Broadway to the National Tour—and of course, Neil Diamond. Without his music and story, I would never have had such a life-changing opportunity and experience.”

Fradiani first rose to national prominence as the winner of Season 14 of “American Idol” in 2015 and has since released his debut album Hurricane in 2016, featuring the hit single “Beautiful Life.” His second solo album, Past My Past, was released in 2022.

Created in collaboration with Neil Diamond himself, A Beautiful Noise is the uplifting true story of how a kid from Brooklyn became a chartbusting, show-stopping American rock icon. With 120 million albums sold, a catalog of classics including “America,” “Forever in Blue Jeans,” and “Sweet Caroline,” an induction into both the Songwriters Hall of Fame and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, a Grammy® Lifetime Achievement Award, and sold-out concerts around the world, Neil Diamond’s story was made to shine on Broadway — and now across America on tour.

A Beautiful Noise is currently playing the Princess of Wales Theatre in Toronto, ON through June 7, 2026.