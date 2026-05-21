Exclusive: MUSIC CITY Cast Performs 'Smile' By JT Harding Ahead of Off-Broadway Run

Take an exclusive first look at the cast of Music City performing "Smile" by Billboard-charting songwriter JT Harding. With a book by Peter Zinn and direction by Eric Tucker, performances begin June 15 at St. Luke’s Theatre.

Set in an East Nashville bar called the Wicked Tickle, the musical follows two young singer-songwriters chasing love and dreams.

The heralded original cast will return to their roles: Drew Bastian (Off-Broadway: Measure for Measure; National Tour: Hair) as Newt, Jonathan Judge-Russo (Off-Broadway: Falling, Someone Who’ll Watch Over Me) as Drew, Julianne B. Merrill (Broadway: music teams for Chess, Real Women Have Curves, SMASH!, among others) as Wyn, Leenya Rideout (Broadway: War Horse; Company; Cabaret) as Tammy/Leeanne, Andrew Rothenberg (Off-Broadway: BEDLAM’s The Assassination of Julius Caesar..., Signature Theater’s Curse of the Starving Class) as Bakerman/Stucky Stiles, Casey Shuler (Regional: Hair, Titanic, Legally Blonde) as “23,” and Stephen Michael Spencer (Broadway: Clyde’s; Off-Broadway: Medea: Re-Versed) as T.J. Understudies are Grace Bernardo, Danny Hayward and Megan Loomis.

Band members include Ann Klein (Lead Guitar, Mandolin, Lap Steel), Julianne B. Merrill (Keys) and Tony Tino (Bass).

Music City was originally slated to open this spring at 512 West 42nd Street, but due to unforeseen issues with that venue, had to be put on hiatus. St. Luke’s Theatre, operated by Out of the Box Theatrics, was able to offer Music City a full-time home.

For the production, St. Luke’s Theatre will be transformed into The Wicked Tickle, an East Nashville barroom. The immersive space will fully embody the world of Music City, inviting audiences to step inside a country bar where music, storytelling, and nightlife collide.