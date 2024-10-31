Cast of MJ, Halle Bailey & More Will Take Part in A MOTOWN CHRISTMAS on NBC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



NBC will celebrate Motown’s renowned legacy with a two-hour holiday special, “A Motown Christmas,” set for Wednesday, Dec. 11 at 9 p.m. ET/PT and next day on Peacock. This one-of-a-kind holiday special is executive produced by Debbie Allen and Suzanne de Passe. SpringHill will lead production of the telecast.

The special will showcase iconic Motown legends performing holiday favorites and Hitsville U.S.A. classics alongside today’s biggest stars performing exclusive solos, unexpected duets and exciting group medleys in a riveting night of music.

The special will include performances featuring more than 25 Motown hits, performed by Smokey Robinson, Gladys Knight, Martha Reeves and the Vandellas, and the Temptations. In addition, today’s contemporary stars will pay tribute to iconic Motown hits, with artists such as Ashanti, Andra Day, BeBe Winans, Halle Bailey, Jamie Foxx, JoJo, Jordin Sparks, mgk, October London, Pentatonix, and a world exclusive performance from the Broadway company “MJ the Musical.”

From chart-topping hits such as “ABC,” “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” to “Dancing in the Streets” and “I Heard It Through the Grapevine”, “My Girl”, “Reach Out (I’ll be There)” and “Tears of a Clown”, plus “Stop (In the Name of Love),” “Superstition” and many more, “A Motown Christmas” will be an iconic celebration of timeless classics. Halle Bailey will perform an exclusive medley of songs celebrating Diana Ross and The Supremes, Jamie Foxx will lead an uplifting celebration of Stevie Wonder’s greatest hits alongside BeBe Winans, Jordin Sparks and Andra Day. October London and JoJo will honor the late Marvin Gaye and mgk will sing a new rendition of “Last Christmas.” Andra Day will also perform a special tribute to the visionary founder of Motown, Berry Gordy, who wrote and produced many hit records, among his other groundbreaking contributions that transformed the entertainment industry.

The 11-piece live band for “A Motown Christmas” will be led by Emmy Award-winning musical director Rickey Minor.

NBC previously aired two Motown television specials, including “Motown 25: Yesterday, Today, Forever” and “Motown Returns to the Apollo,” each winning the Emmy for Outstanding Music or Comedy Program.

“Motown’s timeless hits have played as a soundtrack for American families for the last six decades,” said Jen Neal, Executive Vice President of Live Events & Specials at NBCUniversal Entertainment. “NBC is honored to spotlight the iconic legacy of Motown with a festive celebration for the holiday season.”



“We’re excited to usher in the holiday spirit by bringing nostalgic performances and fresh renditions of Motown hits to homes across the world," said Jamal Henderson, CCO, SpringHill. "Partnering with Suzanne, Debbie and Kelchris to bring Berry Gordy's vision for Motown to life in this special is a holiday dream come true!"

“I’m delighted to join Debbie Allen, SpringHill and NBC to bring Motown music, great artists and warm, family feelings together in a grand celebration of Christmas,” de Passe said.

"I’m thrilled to be back in the saddle with Motown and Suzanne de Passe to bring to the world this much-needed holiday family special,” Allen said. “The music of Motown has always been magical, and we are going to sing and dance everyone into Christmas joy!"