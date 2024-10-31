Video: Rachel Zegler and Kit Connor Talk ROMEO + JULIET While Playing With Puppies

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Shakespeare's classic tragedy, Romeo + Juliet is now open on Broadway in a modern new production from Tony Award-winner Sam Gold, starring Kit Connor as 'Romeo' and Rachel Zegler as 'Juliet'. Watch here as the stars discuss the show, while playing with puppies!

About making their Broadway debuts together, Zegler shared, "It is so awesome. I mean, not only to be making our Broadway debuts, but getting to do it together has been such an awesome experience. Kit's a brilliant actor, and a brilliantly kind human being. I've never been so happy on a job before in my life."

About Romeo + Juliet

In addition to Connor and Zegler, ROMEO + JULIET stars Tony Award nominee Gabby Beans as ‘Mercutio/The Friar/Prince,’ Daniel Bravo Hernández as ‘Abraham,’ Jasai Chase-Owens as ‘Gregory,’ Tommy Dorfman as ‘Tybalt/The Nurse,’ Nihar Duvvuri as ‘Balthazar,’ Sola Fadiran as ‘Capulet/Lady Capulet,’ Taheen Modak as ‘Benvolio,’ Gían Pérez as ‘Samson/Paris/Peter’ and understudies Missy Malek, Timothy Oh, Susannah Perkins, and Daniel Velez.

Directed by Tony Award winner Sam Gold, ROMEO + JULIET features music by Grammy Award winner Jack Antonoff and movement direction and choreography by Tony Award winner Sonya Tayeh.

Left to their own devices in their parents’ world of violent ends, an impulsive pair of star-crossed lovers hurtle towards their inescapable fate. The intoxicating high of passion quickly descends into a brutal chaos that can only end one way.