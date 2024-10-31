New Team Joins Search for Missing Broadway Dancer Zelig Williams

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The search for Zelig Williams, a 28-year-old Broadway dancer and native of Columbia, South Carolina, has expanded as a new team of investigators, We Are the Essentials, joins the mission to find him. Williams, known for his performances in Hamilton and MJ the Musical, has been missing since Thursday, October 3, with his SUV later discovered near the Palmetto Trail Trailhead by Congaree National Park.

The non-profit group, composed of private investigators, former law enforcement officers, and veterans, traveled from Lakeland, Florida, at the request of a family friend. Their arrival has brought additional resources and expertise to the search. "We are typically ground searchers," a spokesperson for We Are the Essentials stated. "On day one, we covered the trail towards the bridge on foot. On day two, our colleague was on the water, and today we have three to four boats supporting the family’s search efforts."

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) has been actively involved in the case and recently met with We Are the Essentials to coordinate search strategies. The search has been made even more challenging by the aftermath of Storm Helene, which left a trail of downed trees and dense, obstructive terrain in the search area. "It’s easy to lose your footing and get disoriented in such a vast environment," the spokesperson observed, adding that the community’s support has been essential to the ongoing efforts.

Williams’ family continues to urge the public for assistance, offering a $10,000 reward for any information leading to his discovery. His family reported an SOS alert from his phone shortly after he left his home on the morning of October 3, suggesting a possible crash, though no evidence was found.

Private investigator Amanda Reece, expressing their admiration for Williams

The missing dancer’s cousin issued a heartfelt plea at a recent press conference, asking people to closely examine Williams' photos, as he may appear to be in distress or in a trance-like state, especially given he had stopped taking his medication. Family members emphasize that it is out of character for Williams to go without contact, particularly with his need for medication.

As the search continues, Williams' colleagues, including high-profile actors like Hugh Jackman, have been sharing his story on social media, bringing awareness to the situation. Williams’ Broadway career, which began in 2016 with his debut in Hamilton, most recently saw him performing in MJ the Musical. He had plans to give back to his community through Broadway boot camps for local youth, demonstrating his dedication to inspiring others.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Richland County Sheriff’s Department at (803) 576-3000 or SC Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) as the community and authorities continue the search to bring Zelig Williams home.