Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 30, 2026- BECKY SHAW On Broadway First Look and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is March 30, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend.

Good morning, Broadway aficionados! As we turn the lights on for another fantastic day of theater news, let's take a moment to catch up on some of yesterday's highlights from BroadwayWorld. Dive into the unique soundscape of The Lost Boys with The Rescues, or get a sneak peek at the star-studded cast of Becky Shaw at Second Stage's Hayes Theater. In the realm of industry insights, read about what Broadway leaders don't often say, but you can learn from, according to fellows in this insightful piece . For more, check out the curtain call of The Rocky Horror Show as it takes Broadway by storm, and go behind the scenes of Titanique's first performance. Ready to explore the latest buzz? Let's get started!

But first...

Today's Call Sheet

Monday, March 30

Joe Turner's Come and Gone begins previews on Broadway

Dog Day Afternoon opens on Broadway

Songs for a New World begins at The York Theatre



Coming Up

Tuesday, March 31

Proof begins previews on Broadway

The Balusters begins previews on Broadway

Saturday, April 4

Schmigadoon! begins previews on Broadway

The Front Page



How The Rescues Found the Sound of THE LOST BOYS The Rescues recently headed to one of NYC's most iconic music venues, Joe's Pub, to give fans a The Lost Boys sneak peek and BroadwayWorld is very excited to bring you an exclusive, 'throuple version' of 'Hurt A Little' in this latest edition of Notes on a Script.



Photos: Madeline Brewer, Lauren Patten and More in BECKY SHAW on Broadway You can now get a first look at Becky Shaw at Second Stage's Hayes Theater on Broadway. The production features Madeline Brewer, Lauren Patten, and more.



What Broadway Leaders Don't Say - But I Learned As A Fellow Many fellowship programs help emerging leaders learn the craft and business of theater, in both nonprofit and commercial spaces. For this article, I spoke with several fellows about five things Broadway leaders don’t often say but that we learned as fellows.

Must Watch

Hot Photos

Industry Insights

by Joshua Wright

by Stephi Wild

by Stephi Wild

by Chloe Rabinowitz

NYC hit 65 million visitors in 2025 and Broadway crossed $2 billion in grosses, but declining international tourism and global uncertainty pose real questions for the year ahead.. ( more... Wax: The Story of Marie Tussaud, a darkly glamorous pop-baroque musical with book, lyrics, and music by Tyler Palo, will receive an Equity 29-hour developmental reading in New York City on April 6.. ( more... RING AROUND THE PEONIES, a new play by Karen Campion and directed by KM Jones, examines how America's prison system fails incarcerated women and their families.. ( more... Culture Minister Ian Murray said that the UK government was fully committed to removing the barriers to EU touring that are making theatre touring across the EU challenging for UK theatre companies. . ( more...

Cameron Mackintosh Says He's Done Producing on Broadway: 'The Costs Are Ludicrous'

by Joshua Wright

Cameron Mackintosh, the most prolific producer in musical theatre history, has declared he will no longer produce shows on Broadway — citing the prohibitive and ever-rising costs of mounting productions in New York City.. (more...)

Review Roundups

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Around the Broadway World

by Josh Sharpe

by Stephi Wild

by Stephi Wild

by Stephi Wild

by Stephi Wild

by Stephi Wild

by Michael Higgs

by Michael Major

See what the critics are saying about Tru Off-Broadway in BroadwayWorld's Review Roundup. The production starring Tony Award winner & five-time Emmy-nominee Jesse Tyler Ferguson as Truman Capote is presented for an audience of 99 patrons.. ( more... From Sarah Pidgeon to Grey Henson, take a look at all the Broadway stars to look out for when you watch FX's Love Story. All episodes are now streaming on Hulu.. ( more... Wild Rose is headed to New York! The musical, directed by John Tiffany, is set to make its U.S. premiere Off-Broadway at New York Theatre Workshop later this year. Learn more here!. ( more... Performances are underway for the Roundabout Theatre Company production of Fallen Angels by Noël Coward, directed by Tony Award-nominee Scott Ellis. Meet the cast of Fallen Angels here!. ( more... Performances are now underway for Beaches, A New Musical, the new musical about the friends who carry us through life. Learn more and meet the cast of Beaches here!. ( more... Performances are now underway for the Broadway premiere of the new musical THE LOST BOYS. The production will open on Sunday, April 26, 2026 at The Palace Theatre. Meet the cast of THE LOST BOYS here!. ( more... Titanique, the splash-hit musical comedy inspired by the 1997 film Titanic and powered by the songs of Céline Dion, is now playing on Broadway. Meet the cast of Titanique here!. ( more... A new production by Natalie Abrahami and Michael Levine, The Turn of the Screw at the Royal Opera House haunts with eerie staging, finely judged performances, and Benjamin Britten’s still-chilling score.. ( more... Happy World Theatre Day! Celebrate in style with 15% off of select Broadway merchandise at the BroadwayWorld Shop! Save on merch from Broadway's hottest shows including The Outsiders, Wicked the Musical, Chess, Heathers the Musical and more.. ( more...

All the Off-Broadway Shows to See in Spring 2026- A Complete Guide

by Team BWW

What’s happening Off-Broadway this spring? BroadwayWorld is here to guide you through the top picks for theatre this season. Spring 2026 is packed with exciting revivals, new works, and star-powered productions.. (more...)

Happy Birthday To...

Celine Dion

Listen Up

“Y’all can cry if you went with your head in the sand, I’mma fly this flag that I’ve got in my hand.” - In the Heights

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!