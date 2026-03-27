Meet the Cast of TITANIQUE, Now Playing on Broadway

Marla Mindelle - Céline Dion Marla Mindelle co-wrote and starred in the Off-Broadway musical Titanique, for which she won the 2023 Lucille Lortel Award and Obie Award for Best Performer in a Musical for her portrayal of Céline Dion; the production also won the Lucille Lortel Award for Best Musical and the 2025 Olivier Award for Best Comedy. She also co-wrote and starred as Stacey in the Lortel-winning Off-Broadway musical The Big Gay Jamboree. Broadway credits include the original casts of Sister Act (Sister Mary Robert) and Cinderella (Stepsister Gabrielle), as well as South Pacific, and national tour credits include The Drowsy Chaperone (Kitty). On screen, she appears as resident bitch Olivia in the Emmy-nominated Netflix series “Special” and is in the upcoming movie, I Play Rocky. @marlamindelle, www.marlamindelle.com

Jim Parsons - Ruth Dewitt Bukater Emmy and Golden Globe winner Jim Parsons most recently starred in the Broadway revival of Thornton Wilder’s Our Town. Directed by Kenny Leon and also starring Zoey Deutch, Katie Holmes, Ephraim Sykes and Richard Thomas, among others, the play was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Revival of a Play. Parsons was nominated for a Tony for the world premiere of Paula Vogel’s Mother Play on Broadway, opposite Jessica Lange and Celia Keenan-Bolger. He was also nominated for an Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Featured Performer in a Broadway Play, and the play received nominations from the OCC, Drama League, and Drama Desk Awards. Parsons recently wrapped production on The Leader, opposite Vera Farmiga, the true-crime thriller inspired by the story of the infamous religious group Heaven’s Gate. He starred alongside Ben Aldridge in Focus Features’ Spoiler Alert based on Michael Ausiello’s acclaimed memoir of the same title. His company That’s Wonderful Productions produced the film as well as the CBS hit “Young Sheldon” and “Call Me Kat.” Parsons received a Lucille Lortel Award nomination for his performance in the recent Off-Broadway revival of the musical A Man of No Importance for The Classic Stage Company, with the show also earning nominations for Drama League, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards. In 2020, Parsons starred in the Netflix movie The Boys in the Band, and previously starred in the Broadway production of the show as well. He starred on Broadway in An Act of God, written by 13-time Emmy Award winner David Javerbaum and directed by Joe Mantello, and the Broadway revival of Mary Chase’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play Harvey. Parsons received a Theatre World Award and Emmy nomination for his debut Broadway performance as “Tommy Boatwright” in The Normal Heart, starring opposite Ellen Barkin, John Benjamin Hickey, and Joe Mantello. The Normal Heart won a Tony Award for Best Revival of a Play, and was presented with Drama Desk Awards for Outstanding Revival of a Play and Outstanding Ensemble Performance. Parsons’ other stage performances include: The Castle, The Countess, The Tempest, and As You Like It. Parsons’ breakout role was that of Sheldon Cooper from the CBS smash hit ”The Big Bang Theory.” His performance garnered him numerous awards from the Emmys, Golden Globes and Critics’ Choice, among many others. The show was the #1 comedy in America and many parts of the world, and made history as the longest running multi-camera sitcom ever with 279 shows.

Deborah Cox - Molly Brown Deborah Cox (Glinda) is an award-winning recording artist, Canadian Music Hall of Fame inductee, and international talent spanning the worlds of music, Broadway, television, film, and fashion. An established songstress, Cox has scaled the R&B and Pop charts with six Top 20 Billboard R&B singles and an impressive thirteen No. 1 hits on Billboard’s Hot Dance Club Play Chart. Her sophomore album spawned two No. 1 R&B songs including the record-breaking “Nobody’s Supposed To Be Here” that spent 14 weeks at the top (the longest in history at the time) and “We Can’t Be Friends.” In addition to her illustrious musical catalog, the Canadian-born star has been recognized for her undying commitment to various social justice initiatives. In 2020, Deborah was honored with Black Music Honors’ Entertainer Icon Award in recognition of her twenty-five groundbreaking years in the music industry. A seasoned entertainer, both on-screen and off, Deborah is currently winning rave reviews for her roles on BET’s First Wives Club and Emmy-nominated HBO MAX series, Station Eleven. In May 2022, Deborah reached a pinnacle career milestone when she made history as the first Black woman inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame. In the same year, Deborah was given the Key to the City and had September 23rd declared as Deborah Cox Day. She also received a star on Canada’s Walk of Fame, rounding off an incredible year. As Deborah continues to perform on stages and screens internationally, she’s also working on her seventh career studio album and just launched her new wine, Kazaisu. For more information on Deborah visit www.deborahcox.com.

Frankie Grande - Victor Garber Frankie Grande is a multihyphenate performer, producer, and host who has appeared on Broadway in Mamma Mia! and Rock of Ages, produced award-winning theater and film, and starred in television favorites including “Big Brother” and “Henry Danger.” In June, Frankie released his debut album Hotel Rock Bottom with Casablanca of Republic Records. Most recently, Frankie starred as Dr. Frank ’N’ Furter in The Rocky Horror Show at the Bucks County Playhouse. @frankiejgrande

Constantine Rousouli - Jack Dawson CONSTANTINE ROUSOULI is ecstatic to be reprising his star-making role as Jack Dawson in the Olivier Award–winning smash TITANIQUE (Best New Comedy), which he co-created and originally starred in Off-Broadway. Most recently, he was seen as Bert in The Big Gay Jamboree Off-Broadway, and previously as Sebastian Valmont in Cruel Intentions: The Musical. His Broadway credits include Hairspray (Link Larkin), Wicked (Fiyero), and GHOST (Sam Wheat, standby). National Tours include Hairspray (Link Larkin), Legally Blonde (Warner Huntington III), and Wicked (Fiyero u/s). Television credits include AJ and the Queen (Jordan), 9-1-1 on FOX (Miles), The Other Two (Justin), Charmed (Hunter Caine), The Deuce on HBO (Felix Smash), How to Be a Vampire on The CW (Gustav), and the PBS special Broadway at the White House.

Melissa Barrera - Rose DeWitt Bukater Melissa Barrera, born and raised in Mexico, has captivated audiences worldwide through her versatile performances. She can currently be seen in the Peacock spy series “The Copenhagen Test” opposite Simu Liu — which premiered in December and quickly hit #1 on the streaming platform — and on Netflix in the 2024 Sundance Film Festival romance, Your Monster. Melissa’s upcoming screen projects include the thriller Black Tides co-starring John Travolta, and The Collaboration opposite Jeremy Pope and Paul Bettany. Recent film credits include the Universal horror film Abigail, which reunited Melissa with the Radio Silence directing team, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett – whom she worked with on two installments of the iconic horror franchise Scream, and Scream VI. In 2022, Melissa starred in Sony Pictures Classics’ modern musical reimagining of Carmen opposite Paul Mescal, and in Gravitas Ventures’ All the World is Sleeping. Melissa also led Netflix’s global survival hit, “Keep Breathing,” and STX’s supernatural thriller Bed Rest, which she starred in and produced. In 2021, she reached international recognition for her performance as Vanessa in Warner Bros. movie adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Broadway musical In the Heights. Melissa began her career starring in popular telenovelas in her native Mexico, including “La Mujer de Judas,” “La Otra Cara del Alma,” and the renowned “Siempre tuya Acapulco” and “Tanto Smor.” In 2017, she made her Netflix debut in the popular comedy “Club de Cuervos”, quickly followed by her U.S. television debut in STARZ’s critically acclaimed series “Vida.” She’s starred in musicals such as “Spring Awakening,” “Young Frankenstein” and the Spanish pop-rock hit musical “Hoy no me puedo levantar” in Mexico City.

John Riddle - Cal Hockley John Riddle was nominated for a Lortel Award for the role of Cal, which he created for the Off-Broadway run of Titanique. He recently played the final performance as Raoul in the historic 35-year Broadway run of The Phantom of the Opera, and originated the Broadway roles of Hans in Disney’s Frozen and Young Anton in The Visit opposite Broadway legend Chita Rivera. National tour: Evita. Regional: George in Sunday in the Park…at Glimmerglass Opera, Jean Valjean in Les Miserables at the MUNY, Kennedy Center, Long Wharf Theatre, Goodspeed, PCLO, Casa Mañana, and Cape Playhouse. Other: Cinderella’s Prince in Into the Woods (Town Hall), The Secret Garden in Concert (Lincoln Center), Disney’s Festival of the Arts, soloist with the Cincinnati Pops, American Pops, Omaha Symphony and The Naples Opera. @thejohnriddle

Layton Williams - The Iceberg Layton Williams was born in Bury, Manchester and he began his career at the age of 12 playing the title role of Billy in the West End production of Billy Elliot. He made his debut TV appearance as Kylie in the BBC comedy ”Beautiful People.” He went on to train at Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts which was documented on CBBC’s ”School For Stars.” Theatre credits include: Titanique (Criterion); Cabaret (Playhouse); Everybody’s Talking About Jamie (Apollo); Kiss Me Kate (Sheffield Crucible); Hairspray (UK Tour); Rent (Other Palace); The Car Man and Lord of the Flies (Matthew Bourne’s New Adventures); Thriller Live (Lyric), Billy Elliot (Victoria Palace). TV & Film credits include: “Bad Education” (BBC); People We Meet on Vacation (Netflix); “Strictly Come Dancing” (BBC); “I Hate Suzie” (HBO); “I Kissed A Boy” (BBC); “The Cleaner” (BBC); “Murder, They Hope” (BBC); “Benidorm” (ITV); “School For Stars” (CBBC); “Postcode” (CBBC); “Beautiful People” (BBC). Layton is the director of ‘Pros From The Shows’ which provides high quality performing arts experiences for young performers at his “Slay Clubs”. He is also a passionate advocate for the LGBTQIA+ community. This year marks Layton’s Netflix series debut as he takes on the role of stylist Onassis in “Geek Girl”. Awards include three Black British Theatre Awards, a What’s On Stage Award and an Olivier Award for his role in Titanique on the West End. Layton is thrilled to be making his Broadway Debut reprising his role as Iceberg in Titanique.

Sara Gallo - Vocalist Regional: MUNY, Ogunquit, Tuacahn, Fulton, Walnut Street Theatre, North Shore, TUTS, & more. TV: A Holiday Spectacular (Hallmark). Boston Conservatory Alum. BLOC Talent. For Joe, Georgia, & their village. @sarajgallo

Polanco Jones Jr. - Vocalist An eclectic artist and theatrical inclusion for museum innovation specialist at the New Orleans Jazz Museum Is back on Broadway! Broadway: The Wiz Revival. Off-Broadway: Black No More. Thankful to God, friends, family, and Saks&

Kristina Leopold - Vocalist Broadway and National Tour: SIX. International: Nala in Festival of the Lion King (Hong Kong Disneyland). Favorites: Lucy in Jekyll and Hyde (The Fulton), Julie in Tootsie (MSMT), Esmeralda in Hunchback… (California Theatre). For Shawn. Romans 13:12 @kristinaleopold_

Tess Marshall - Understudy Broadway debut! Off-Broadway: Titaníque. Film: Beauty of Poverty (Cannes). TV: Law & Order, Ordinary Joe. Rock band front woman @clydefrogmusic. Debut solo album and more: @tess_marshall. Mom and Dad, we did it! Glory to God.

Brad Greer - Understudy Off-Bway: Titanique, The Big Gay Jamboree, Jerry Springer The Opera. Tour: Anastasia, The Bridges of Madison County, Altar Boyz. TV: “Law and Order: Organized Crime,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” Huge thanks to WAM, BAJER, James, and my parents, Sharon and Allen! @thebradgreer