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THE BOOK OF MORMON Expected to Resume Performances Next Week; Box Office Reopens Tomorrow

The Eugene O'Neill Theatre box office will reopen following repairs after the May fire.

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THE BOOK OF MORMON Expected to Resume Performances Next Week; Box Office Reopens Tomorrow

ATG Entertainment and The Book of Mormon on Broadway have announced that the Eugene O'Neill Theatre box office, located at 230 West 49th Street, will reopen to the public on Friday, May 15 at 10:00 a.m.

In celebration of the production's 15th anniversary, the first 50 people in line at the box office reopening will be able to purchase up to two $15 tickets for select performances throughout the summer.

Performances of The Book of Mormon remain canceled through Wednesday, May 20 as work continues inside the theatre following the May 4 fire. Based on the current timeline, performances are expected to resume on Thursday, May 21.

According to the announcement, repair efforts are being completed by a team working inside the theatre, with ATG Entertainment and the production also thanking the New York City Fire Department and the Department of Buildings for their assistance during the process.

Tickets for The Book of Mormon are available through the production's website and at the Eugene O'Neill Theatre box office.


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