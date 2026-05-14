Video: See Christopher Abbott in EAST OF EDEN Teaser Trailer





We have our first look at East of Eden, Netflix's new series adaptation of John Steinbeck's epic novel. The cast is full of Broadway alums, including current Tony nominee Christopher Abbott, who stars as Biff Loman in the ongoing Broadway production of Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman. Watch the new teaser for the series, which will arrive on the streamer this fall.

This new interpretation is written by Zoe Kazan and tells the story of good and evil through the multigenerational saga of the Trask family and its antihero, Cathy Ames, played here by Florence Pugh. Abbott stars as her husband, Adam.

The cast also includes Tony-nominated actor Mike Faist (Dear Evan Hansen), Hoon Lee (The King and I), Tony-winning actor and playwright Tracy Letts (August: Osage County), Tony-nominee Martha Plimpton (Pal Joey), Ciarán Hinds (Closer), Joseph Zada, and Joe Anders.

In addition to writing, Kazan serves as co-showrunner and executive producer alongside Jeb Stuart. Other executive producers include star Pugh, directors Garth Davis and Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre, as well as Antoine Douiahy, Zack Hayden, Steve Golin, David Levine, and Jill Arthur.

John Steinbeck's 1952 novel was previously adapted for the screen in the 1955 film, helmed by Kazan's grandfather, influential theater artist Elia Kazan. The movie starred Julie Harris, James Dean, and Raymond Massey and is considered one of the best American films of all time.