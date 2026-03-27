Meet the Cast of THE LOST BOYS, Now Playing on Broadway!

LJ Benet - Michael Emerson LJ is a Los Angeles actor and singer known for his versatility as a dramatic, comedic, and musical performer on stage, in film, and on television. Recently, he appeared in the 2025 Hollywood Bowl production of Jesus Christ Superstar. Previously, he has been seen in Tarantino: Pulp Rock (CineVita); Rapunzel and Her Holiday Wish (Laguna Playhouse); To Sir, With Love (Lythgoe Productions); Million Dollar Quartet (5-Star Theatricals/MTW); Ring of Fire (Ensemble Theater Company); and Baz: Star Crossed Love (Palazzo Theater). He earned Ovation & LA Drama Critics Circle Awards for his performance as The Boy in Waiting for Godot at the Mark Taper Forum, with legendary Samuel Beckett interpretivists Alan Mandell and Barry McGovern. LJ began his professional career as a child actor, guest-starring on the crime drama “The Mentalist” and playing young Tommy in the equity rock musical The Who’s Tommy, directed by Brian Purcell and co-starring Tony winner Alice Ripley. In 2013, he was cast in the hit Disney Channel TV comedy “Dog With a Blog” in a recurring comedic role as Karl Fink. He has guest-starred on “Bones” and “Code Black,” and in the Blumhouse thriller Dark Skies. LJ also writes and records his own music, debuting his recently released single “Warm” at the Hotel Café in Hollywood. His original music has garnered more than 800,000 streams to date, and he has headlined such venues as The Mint in Los Angeles and the Mercury Lounge in NYC.

Ali Louis Bourzgui - David Ali is an award-winning actor, singer, and musician who is best known for his starring role as Tommy in the Tony Award–nominated Broadway revival of The Who’s Tommy, where he made his Broadway debut to critical acclaim. He received a Theatre World Award and a Jeff Award (Performer in a Leading Role), plus Outer Critics Circle and Drama League Award nominations for the role. He was nominated for an Outer Critics Circle Award for We Live in Cairo at NYTW and most recently starred on Broadway as Orpheus in the Tony Award–winning Best Musical Hadestown. Beyond acting, Ali is a musician and writer, and just released his debut original album, Becomes a Home, with his band, Resident Lightweight. He is the proud son of a Moroccan immigrant and is actively working to increase representation in the media and the arts.

Benjamin Pajak - Sam Emerson Benjamin is deeply honored to be part of The Lost Boys in a role brought to life on screen by the late, legendary Corey Haim. His Broadway debut in The Music Man with Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster earned him a Theatre World Award. Additionally, he received acclaim for his title role in Oliver! at Encores! NY City Center. He made his film debut in The Life of Chuck, directed by Mike Flanagan, alongside the iconic Mark Hamill and Tom Hiddleston. Look for Benjamin in two upcoming films: Playdate, with Kevin James and Alan Ritchson, and Tiny Fugitives, featuring his first onscreen leading role, also starring Johnny Knoxville. Huge thank you to The Lost Boys team, the Telsey Office, Barry Kolker, Ben Levine, Ryan Bundra, Dan Thaler, and Keith Grumet.

Maria Wirries - Star Maria is a performer, composer, lyricist, and self-proclaimed swamp witch. Select credits include Old Friends (Broadway), Dear Evan Hansen (Broadway and First National Tour), Kinky Boots (Off-Broadway revival), and Penelope or How the Odyssey Was Really Written (Off-Broadway). She is passionate about new musical theater, as both an actor and a creator. She is currently in the BMI Lehman Engel Musical Theatre Advanced Workshop and has developed her own original musicals at the Goodspeed Opera House, the Paramount Theater, and Penn State University. Maria is a proud Penn State and Young Arts alum.

Paul Alexander Nolan - Max Paul’s role as Max in The Lost Boys will mark his 11th Broadway appearance. Most recently, he starred as August in 2024’s Water for Elephants and played prosecutor Hugh Dorsey in the 2023 Tony-winning revival of Parade. In 2021, he reprised his role on Broadway as Jim in Slave Play and toured with that production to the Mark Taper Forum in LA. Additional Broadway roles include Jesus in Jesus Christ Superstar, Guy in Once, Jimmy Ray in Bright Star (Drama Desk nomination), Pasha/Strelnikov in Doctor Zhivago (Outer Critics Circle nom.), Billy Flynn in Chicago, and Tully in Escape to Margaritaville. Off-Broadway: original casts of Daddy Long Legs and Slave Play. Recent regional: The Heart at La Jolla Playhouse, Life After at Chicago’s Goodman Theatre, Ahrens and Flaherty’s new musical, Knoxville, at Asolo Rep. Paul can be heard on six original cast albums. Recent TV credits include HBOs “The Gilded Age” (season 3) as Alfred Merrick, as well as CBS’s “The Code,” “Madam Secretary,” and “Instinct.”

Jennifer Duka - Alan Frog Jennifer is overjoyed to be making her Broadway debut! She is a proud Filipina multi-hyphenate artist and writer from the Bay Area and a recent graduate of NYU Tisch with a BFA in Drama. Workshops/Readings: Sound of the Silk Road (Nederlander Worldwide Productions), Pearl of the East (NAAP Discovers). Awards: Irene Ryan Acting Scholarship nominee for exhibition: Fil-O-PiNOs (Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival), Outstanding Achievement in Studio, the Meisner Studio (NYU Tisch Department of Drama’s 27th Annual Drama Awards). Select NYU credits: A Chorus Line, Balm in Gilead, Waiting for Lefty, As You Like It, Everybody. Endless thanks to The Lost Boys creative team and the Telsey Office for making her dreams come true. Jennifer is grateful to her family and friends for their unwavering love and support. This is for you Dad, Kuya, and Mom — I love you, we did it!

Miguel Gil - Edgar Frog Broadway/National Tour: Kimberly Akimbo (OBC and Seth National Tour). Regional: Bye Bye Birdie (Kennedy Center), In the Heights (The Muny), Follies in Concert (Carnegie Hall). The Jimmy Awards Nominee (2021). Huge thanks to Mallory Tucker at CESD, Ben Carnegie at Luber Roklin, the Telsey Office, and Shenandoah Conservatory for their support. Born in Venezuela, Miguel dedicates this performance to his siblings Sophia and Pancho, with love to Mom, Dad, Cam, and chosen family. He doesn’t believe in vampires…but apologies for the garlic breath.

Brian Flores - Marko Brian will be seen next in Oratorio for Living Things at the Signature Theatre, directed by Lee Sunday Evans and written by Heather Christian. This production follows the show’s outstanding run at Ars Nova, for which he won a Lucille Lortel Award (Outstanding Ensemble). He made his Broadway debut standing by for the lead role of Musidorus in the Broadway production of Head Over Heels, the Go-Go’s musical directed by Michael Mayer. Brian previously toured as the leading and titular role in the National Tour of Pippin, directed by Diane Paulus. He is a graduate of the prestigious musical theater program at the University of Michigan.

Sean Grandillo - Dwayne Sean appeared on Broadway in Deaf West’s Spring Awakening revival, directed by Michael Arden, and also served as the production’s conductor. He recently played the role of Curly McClain in the National Tour of the Tony Award–winning revival of Oklahoma! Thanks to Leslie & Katie at Buchwald, and Allie Veneris. Love to his family, Ana, Stevie, Dad, Kyle, Emmy, Alec, Chuck, Jonee, and Dylan. And to Mom, always. “The mystery of human existence lies not in just staying alive, but in finding something to live for.”

Dean Maupin - Paul Dean is thrilled to be making his Broadway debut in The Lost Boys. A singer, songwriter, and producer, he is also finishing his debut album, which he will release next year. Most recently, he toured throughout the U.S. and Europe as a featured drummer. A graduate of NYU’s Music Business program, Dean’s music is available on all streaming platforms. Special thanks to his talent agents, the entire cast of The Lost Boys, and his amazing family and friends.

Shoshana Bean - Lucy Emerson Shoshana Bean is a Grammy Award winner and Tony-nominated powerhouse, most recently captivating audiences in Alicia Keys’ new musical Hell’s Kitchen. Her critically acclaimed portrayal of Jersey earned her nominations for Tony, Drama League, Drama Desk, and Lucille Lortel Awards. In 2022, she received Tony and Grammy nominations for her starring role as Susan Young in Mr. Saturday Night, opposite Billy Crystal. A celebrated force on Broadway, Shoshana made history as the first replacement for Elphaba in Wicked and later took on the role of Jenna in Waitress. She made her Broadway debut in the original cast of Hairspray, appeared Off-Broadway in the 2000 revival of Godspell, and starred in Songs for a New World at City Center Encores! Her performance as Fanny Brice in Funny Girl earned her an IRNE Award, while her portrayal of CeeCee Bloom in the pre-Broadway production of Beaches garnered a Jeff Award nomination. Beyond the stage, Shoshana has made an indelible mark as an independent recording artist. Her six albums and EPs have topped the iTunes and Billboard charts, including reaching #1 on the Billboard Jazz Chart. She has sold out concerts worldwide and lent her powerhouse vocals to numerous films and television projects, including Sing, Sing 2, Enchanted, Jersey Boys, “Glee,” and “Galavant.” Her onscreen credits include appearances in “Bloodline,” Bill & Ted Face the Music, and “Great Performances: 50 Years of Broadway’s Best.” She filmed a solo concert special for PBS, further solidifying her reputation as one of the most dynamic and versatile performers of her generation. Shoshana recently performed her first sold-out solo concert at New York City’s renowned Carnegie Hall..

Ryan Behan - Ensemble Broadway debut! Tours: Peter Pan (Tootles, u/s Peter Pan). Regional: World Premiere of Wonder (Ensemble, u/s Moon Boy, Justin; American Repertory Theater); Grease (Eugene Florczyk), Frozen (u/s Olaf) at North Shore Music Theatre; A Chorus Line (Mark Anthony; Seacoast Repertory Theatre); Footloose (Ren McCormack; Prescott Park Arts Festival). Concerts: “Ragtime in Concert,” Cincinnati Pops Orchestra. Training: BFA in Musical Theatre BFA, University of Cincinnati College–Conservatory of Music (CCM). Rep: DGRW. Much love to his friends and family for their support!

Grace Capeless - Ensemble Broadway: The Lion King (Young Nala); Matilda (Lavender); A Christmas Story (OBC, Little Nancy). National Tour: Kimberly Akimbo (Delia). Film: Lost Girls (Netflix); Beaches (Disney+); Landing Up (Amazon Prime); Frozen Fever (Disney+). NYC: Radio City Christmas Spectacular (Kayla), Godspell 2032 (Young Celise). Love and thanks to my family, CESD, and Mara Entertainment. CCM MT.

Mateus Leite Cardoso - Ensemble Mateus is so excited to get to live out their childhood vampire fantasy. Previous credits: & Juliet (National Tour; François), A Beautiful Noise (Broadway; Swing).

Ben Crawford - Ensemble The Phantom of the Opera (Phantom, 35th anniversary), Shrek the Musical (Shrek), Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (Mr. Salt), Big Fish (Don Price), On the Twentieth Century, Les Misérables. Love to Kelsey, Charlotte, Jack, Gigi & Papa T, Arlo, and CGF Talent.

Dominic Dorset - Ensemble Dominic is grateful to be making his Broadway debut! National Tours: Disney’s Frozen (Kristoff). Regional highlights: Gavin Creel’s Walk on Through, Confessions of a Museum Novice, Anastasia (Dmitry), and others at Broadway at Music Circus, Cape Playhouse, Weston Theater Company. Proud graduate of the University of Michigan. Love and gratitude to Mom, Dad, Alaina, and the Nicolosi team. Glory to God!

Carissa Gaughran - Ensemble Broadway: The Great Gatsby (Original Broadway Cast). Tour: Pretty Woman (First National Tour; Vivian Ward). Regional: Fulton Theatre, Maine State Music Theatre. Many thanks to this incredible creative team, Telsey, The Mine Agency, my amazing family, and Connor.

Ashley Jenkins - Ensemble The Lion King (Sarabi), The Book of Mormon (Mrs. Brown). National Tours: The Color Purple (Celie), The Lion King (Sarabi). Select Regional: The Preacher’s Wife (Alliance Theatre); Once on This Island (St. Louis Rep); F*ing A (Studio Theatre); Breath, Boom (Studio Theatre). TV: “Power III: Raising Kanan.” Film: Passing (Netflix).

Liesie Kelly - Ensemble Liesie is ecstatic to be making their Broadway debut! Recently graduated from Boston Conservatory. Favorite credits include Goodspeed’s A Chorus Line (Maggie), Jagged Little Pill (National Tour; Ensemble, u/s Jo/Bella), and the regional debut of The Prom (Emma). Liesie would like to thank all of their incredible mentors that have shaped them into the performer they are today, their parents for putting them in ballet at age 3, and their amazing team over at CTG!

Cameron Loyal - Ensemble Broadway: Bad Cinderella (Prince Charming). Off-Broadway: Heathers (Kurt’s Dad/Principal Gowan). Tours: Les Misérables (u/s Javert), My Fair Lady (Freddy Eynsford-Hill). NYC: New York City Center Encores!: Love Life; Carnegie Hall: Austen’s Pride. Regional: A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum (Signature Theatre; Miles Gloriosus), South Pacific (Goodspeed; Cable).

Pierre Marais - Ensemble Pierre was most recently seen on Broadway as Joe Gillis in the Tony Award–winning revival of Sunset Blvd. Additional Broadway: Aladdin. Film/TV: Scorpion King 2 (Netflix), Black Beauty (Disney+), Wake of Death (Universal), “Elsbeth” (CBS). Favorites: Jack Kelly in Newsies (TUTS), the Emcee in Cabaret (Alabama Shakespeare Festival), Gilbert in Anne of Green Gables (Goodspeed), and A Chorus Line (50th Anniversary). U.S. National Yours: A Chorus Line, Flashdance, Aladdin. Marais is also an award-winning filmmaker: As Apple Pie (Cannes World Film Festival – Best Young Filmmaker), Apart (Alternative Film Festival – Best USA Drama), Bound by a Thread (San Francisco Dance Film Festival; Dance on Camera at Lincoln Center – Official Selections). Repped by DGRW.

Mason Olshavsky - Ensemble Mason makes his Broadway debut having just graduated from Pace University MT. Most recently, he made his Off-Broadway debut in Stephen Schwartz’s The Baker’s Wife at CSC, and he voices Tiresias in Epic: The Musical. He gives apologies to his mom for giving up becoming a doctor, but hopes that being on Broadway makes up for it. So much love to his parents, brothers, friends, teachers, and mentors for helping him to realize this dream.

Hank Santos - Ensemble Hank Santos is extremely grateful to be making his Broadway debut. Select credits: Cats (National Tour; Rum Tum Tugger), A Chorus Line (Japan Tour; Zach), Gun & Powder (Paper Mill Playhouse), Grease (North Shore Music Theatre; Kenickie) Pretty Woman (National Tour; Cowboy). Much love to Mom, Dad, Shelby, Jack, Taryn, Peter, and Mikey/The Collective.

Colin Trudell - Ensemble Broadway: Floyd Collins (Lincoln Center). Off-Broadway/Regional: Bat Boy (New York City Center), Emmet Otter’s Jug-Band Christmas (New Victory Theater), Head Over Heels (The Zach Theater). TV/Film: “Law and Order: SVU,” Netflix’s upcoming Best of the Best. An enormous thanks to HCKR, The Telsey Office, and everyone at the Palace Theatre. All of my love to my family, friends, @txstmt, and Kyra for their unwavering support. As always, GO LIONS.

DeLaney Westfall - Ensemble Broadway: Sweeney Todd (u/s Johanna & Mrs. Lovett), Kinky Boots (Lauren), Side Show (Swing, u/s Daisy & Violet), Beautiful (Marilyn Wald, u/s Cynthia). National Tours: Beautiful (Marilyn Wald, u/s Cynthia) Off-Broadway: Sweeney Todd (Barrow Street; Johanna), Streets of New York (Irish Rep; Lucy) Regional: Titanic (Ogunquit Playhouse; Kate McGowan), Johanna in Sweeney Todd (Pioneer Theatre; Johanna), The Secret Garden (Sacramento Music Circus; Rose), Starlight Express (Tuacahn, Regional Premiere; Pearl), Les Misérables (Pennsylvania Shakespeare Co.; Cosette). TV: “Younger” (The CW), “Olga Dies Dreaming” (Hulu), “Elsbeth” (CBS), “White House Plumbers” (HBO). Love to her Mabey and her favorite Elder.