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Photos: Massive PHANTOM Opens Outdoors on the Sydney Harbour

Stepping into one of musical theatre’s most iconic roles, The Phantom, was 22-year-old newcomer Jake Lyle. Soprano Amy Manford reprised her portrayal of Christine Daaé.

By: Mar. 27, 2026

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s The Phantom of the Opera opened to a full house at Handa Opera on Sydney Harbour, launching the iconic show’s global 40th anniversary celebrations. See photos from the massive outdoor event here!

The production is the most successful Handa Opera on Sydney Harbour season on record with over 70,000 tickets already sold, more than any other season before, to the strictly limited run at Mrs Macquaries Point until 3 May.

Stepping into one of musical theatre’s most iconic roles, The Phantom, was 22-year-old newcomer Jake Lyle. The young baritone grew up in Gladstone Queensland and recently graduated from the Queensland Conservatorium.

Australian soprano Amy Manford reprised her portrayal of Christine Daaé, for the fourth time and her first outdoors, complemented by rising musical theatre star, Jarrod Draper, who made his role debut as Raoul, Vicomte de Chagny.

Musical Supervisor Guy Simpson led the orchestra through Phantom’s score. Reunited for the production was original creative dream-team Director Simon Phillips, Set and Costume Designer Gabriela Tylesova, Choreographer and Associate Director Simone Sault, Lighting Designer Nick Schlieper and Sound Designer Shelly Lee. 

Photo credit: Daniel Boud

Photos: Massive PHANTOM Opens Outdoors on the Sydney Harbour Image
The cast

Photos: Massive PHANTOM Opens Outdoors on the Sydney Harbour Image
The cast

Photos: Massive PHANTOM Opens Outdoors on the Sydney Harbour Image
Jake Lyle

Photos: Massive PHANTOM Opens Outdoors on the Sydney Harbour Image
Jake Lyle

Photos: Massive PHANTOM Opens Outdoors on the Sydney Harbour Image
Amy Manford

Photos: Massive PHANTOM Opens Outdoors on the Sydney Harbour Image
Jayme Jo Massoud, Jarrod Draper, and Debora Krizak

Photos: Massive PHANTOM Opens Outdoors on the Sydney Harbour Image
Jake Lyle

Photos: Massive PHANTOM Opens Outdoors on the Sydney Harbour Image
Jake Lyle and Amy Manford

Photos: Massive PHANTOM Opens Outdoors on the Sydney Harbour Image
The cast

Photos: Massive PHANTOM Opens Outdoors on the Sydney Harbour Image
Amy Manford

Photos: Massive PHANTOM Opens Outdoors on the Sydney Harbour Image
Jayme Jo Massoud

Photos: Massive PHANTOM Opens Outdoors on the Sydney Harbour Image
Jarrod Draper and Amy Manford

Photos: Massive PHANTOM Opens Outdoors on the Sydney Harbour Image
The cast

Photos: Massive PHANTOM Opens Outdoors on the Sydney Harbour Image
Daniel Belle and Giuseppina Grech

Photos: Massive PHANTOM Opens Outdoors on the Sydney Harbour Image
Giuseppina Grech and Daniel Belle

Photos: Massive PHANTOM Opens Outdoors on the Sydney Harbour Image
Giuseppina Grech and cast

Photos: Massive PHANTOM Opens Outdoors on the Sydney Harbour Image
The cast

Photos: Massive PHANTOM Opens Outdoors on the Sydney Harbour Image
Deborah Krizak

Photos: Massive PHANTOM Opens Outdoors on the Sydney Harbour Image
Amy Manford and Jarrod Draper

Photos: Massive PHANTOM Opens Outdoors on the Sydney Harbour Image
Amy Manford




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