Photos: Massive PHANTOM Opens Outdoors on the Sydney Harbour

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s The Phantom of the Opera opened to a full house at Handa Opera on Sydney Harbour, launching the iconic show’s global 40th anniversary celebrations. See photos from the massive outdoor event here!

The production is the most successful Handa Opera on Sydney Harbour season on record with over 70,000 tickets already sold, more than any other season before, to the strictly limited run at Mrs Macquaries Point until 3 May.

Stepping into one of musical theatre’s most iconic roles, The Phantom, was 22-year-old newcomer Jake Lyle. The young baritone grew up in Gladstone Queensland and recently graduated from the Queensland Conservatorium.

Australian soprano Amy Manford reprised her portrayal of Christine Daaé, for the fourth time and her first outdoors, complemented by rising musical theatre star, Jarrod Draper, who made his role debut as Raoul, Vicomte de Chagny.

Musical Supervisor Guy Simpson led the orchestra through Phantom’s score. Reunited for the production was original creative dream-team Director Simon Phillips, Set and Costume Designer Gabriela Tylesova, Choreographer and Associate Director Simone Sault, Lighting Designer Nick Schlieper and Sound Designer Shelly Lee.

Photo credit: Daniel Boud

The cast

The cast

Jake Lyle

Jake Lyle

Amy Manford

Jayme Jo Massoud, Jarrod Draper, and Debora Krizak

Jake Lyle

Jake Lyle and Amy Manford

The cast

Amy Manford

Jayme Jo Massoud

Jarrod Draper and Amy Manford

The cast

Daniel Belle and Giuseppina Grech

Giuseppina Grech and Daniel Belle

Giuseppina Grech and cast

The cast

Deborah Krizak

Amy Manford and Jarrod Draper

Amy Manford