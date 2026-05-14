Video: Annaleigh Ashford, Christopher Jackson, Bernadette Peters, Ben Platt and Patrick Wilson Perform 'Putting It Together'





Annaleigh Ashford, Christopher Jackson, Bernadette Peters, Ben Platt and Patrick Wilson gathered on a recent episode of The Late Show for a special performance, celebrating Stephen Sondheim. The five Broadway stars performed "Putting It Together" from "Sunday in the Park with George."

The episode aired on Monday, May 11, at 11:35pm ET/PT on CBS. Check out the video above!

Michael Thurber served as Conductor and Co-Orchestrator/Arranger, with Andrew Resnick on Keyboard and as Co-Orchestrator. Emma Reinhart played Flute and Alto Saxophone, while Julie Pacheco performed on Clarinet and Tenor Saxophone. Wayne Tucker was on Trumpet, and Freddie Fredrickson played Trombone.

The string section featured Maria Im on Violin I, Christiana Liberis on Violin II, Tia Allen on Viola, and Angelique Montes on Cello. Jacquelene Acevedo handled Percussion, Zoe Donovan was on Bass, and Jared Schonig played Drums. Sasha Bartol served as Music Associate and Copyist.

As previously announced, The Late Show, which debuted in 1993 with David Letterman, will conclude in May 2026 at the close of the 2025-26 broadcast season. The final episode will air on Thursday, May 21.