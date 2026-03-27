Meet the Cast of BEACHES, Now Playing on Broadway!

Jessica Vosk - Cee Cee Jessica Vosk is a powerhouse performer and accomplished actress known for electrifying roles on Broadway, concert stages, and across digital media. She recently completed her celebrated run on Broadway as Jersey in Alicia Keys’ Hell’s Kitchen. Vosk created the fan-favorite role of Lute in both seasons of the animated musical series Hazbin Hotel, which debuted on Amazon Prime at #2 globally. She is the creator and star of the viral social media sensation “Vosk In The City,” an interview series which has garnered millions of views across TikTok and Instagram. Best known for her star turn as Elphaba in Wicked—first on tour and then joining the show’s 15th anniversary on Broadway—Vosk played the green witch for two years and was featured performing “Defying Gravity” in the PBS Great Performances 50th Anniversary Concert. Additional highlights include joining the Atlantic Theater Company as Beth Ann in its production of Sarah Silverman’s The Bedwetter; star-turns as Jenna in Waitress and Florence in Chess at The Muny in St. Louis; creating the role of Aunt Val in the world premiere of Becoming Nancy at Alliance Theatre in Atlanta, directed and choreographed by Jerry Mitchell; and becoming the first singer to star onstage with the New York City Ballet in Something to Dance About, the company’s tribute to Jerome Robbins, directed by Warren Carlyle. She starred as the narrator in Lincoln Center’s 50th anniversary performance of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, reprising the role in 2022 at The Muny. Vosk’s other Broadway credits include Fruma Sarah in Fiddler on the Roof, Finding Neverland, and The Bridges of Madison County. Jessica is an accomplished concert artist, currently in the midst of a tour of her celebrated 2024 holiday album, SLEIGH. She made her Carnegie Hall debut in November 2021 in a sold-out solo show titled My Golden Age, and a triumphant return in 2022 to headline Get Happy: A Judy Garland Centennial Celebration. Her album Wild and Free debuted on the Billboard and iTunes charts, and she has a Grammy nod for her work with the San Francisco Symphony. Having started with a career in finance, her one-of-a-kind story has been covered by ABC’s “20/20” and “NBC Nightly News”. Follow along for updates: @jessicavosk

Kelli Barrett - Bertie Kelli Barrett originated the role of Bertie White in the world premiere of Beaches at Theatre Calgary in 2024. She’s held principal roles in six different Broadway shows including the Tony-winning revival of Parade (Mrs. Phagan), Wicked (Nessarose), Dr. Zhivago (Lara Guishar), The Royal Family (Gwen Cavendish), Gettin’ the Band Back Together (Dani Franco) and Baby It’s You (Mary-Jane Greenberg). She’s starred in over 30 major television shows and feature films including recurring roles on Netflix’s “The Punisher” (Maria Castle), FX’s Emmy/Golden Globe-winning series “Fosse/Verdon” (Liza Minnelli), CW’s “Dynasty” (Nadia), Paramount’s “Younger” (Kamila), the musical version of Emma (Emma), and NBC’s “Chicago Fire” (Reneé Whaley). Off-Broadway she originated the leading role of Sherrie in Rock of Ages and played Frankie Frayne in the Encores! production of On Your Toes. Regional theater favorites include Michael Arden’s production of My Fair Lady as Eliza Doolittle (Bay Street Theater) and Beverly Bass/Annette in Come From Away (The Cape Playhouse). She’s also a published author, director, teacher, Master Certified Life Coach, and Partner/Creative Director for Full Circle Artists. When she’s not traveling the globe with her husband (Tony Nominee Jarrod Spector) performing their award-winning cabarets, building shows for Full Circle, or working with clients, you can find her at a poker table.

Ben Jacoby - Michael Barron Broadway: Barry Mann in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical. National Tour: Raoul in The Phantom of the Opera. Off-Broadway: Mark Livingstone in The Streets of New York (Irish Rep) and Odysseus in Penelope, Or How The Odyssey Was Really Written (York Theatre, Cast Album). Recent regional credits include Anna Deavere Smith’s world premiere Love All (La Jolla Playhouse), Thomas Andrews in Titanic (Ogunquit Playhouse), Dr. Pomatter in Waitress (Ogunquit, La Mirada, Pioneer), Lancelot in Camelot (Pittsburgh CLO), Younger Brother in Ragtime (Sacramento Music Circus) and more. Television: “When They See Us” (Netflix); “Madame Secretary,” “The Good Wife” (CBS).

Brent Thiessen - John Perry Brent Thiessen, a proud Canadian, makes his Broadway debut as John Perry and Others in Beaches, opening this spring at The Majestic Theatre. Having created the role with Emmy-winning director Lonny Price and co-director Matt Cowart for the show’s international premiere, Brent brings a dynamic emotional and vocal range to a history of collaborations with world-class creators and many of North America’s leading arts organizations. Brent worked with Tony winner Jerry Mitchell as part of the original Broadway touring company of Pretty Woman and became the first Canadian to perform the lead role of Edward Lewis in the stage adaptation of the blockbuster film. Recently, Brent led an all-star cast for Broadway at Music Circus as Prince Topher in Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella, and joined a celebrated company of Broadway veterans for Sondheim’s Putting It Together in Salt Lake City. Before moving to New York in 2019, Brent built an extensive career across Canada. Following his breakout performance as Gaston in Disney’s Beauty and The Beast, Brent was cast as Trevor Graydon in the Canadian premiere of Thoroughly Modern Millie (directed by Michael Lichtefeld). Other Canadian credits include Doctor Craven in The Secret Garden (directed by Stafford Arima), an acclaimed run as Buddy in Elf, and the opportunity to commemorate Canada’s 150th anniversary with the iconic sketch comedy series Royal Canadian Air Farce. When he is not performing, Brent loves spending time outdoors, especially in the water, on a tennis court, enjoying a bike ride, or taking a long walk with his wife, Jennifer. Brent is currently working on his debut Broadway EP, set for release later this year.

Samantha Schwartz - Little Cee Cee Samantha Schwartz is thrilled to be making her Broadway debut! Her credits include Terrifier 3, Our Bodies & Other Shames, Nickelodeon, and Robert Kraft’s Stand Up to Jewish Hate PSA. A devoted animal lover and competitive gymnast, she loves performing live and writing original music. With heartfelt gratitude to Zuri Agency, David Gilbert, Marni Maroof Management, Alyson Isbrandtsen and her incredible team, Tara Lacognata, The TRC Company, Beaches, and her family and friends for believing in her. @samanthadanaofficial

Zeya Grace - Little Bertie Zeya Grace is honored to be making her Broadway debut as an original cast member. Credits: Harvest Girl and U/S Little Cosette, Young Éponine in Les Misérables National Tour; Gretl, The Sound of Music (Lake Worth Playhouse). When not onstage, she loves exploring new places, dancing, and playing piano. Thanks to her team: Randi Rosen (Ivy Artists Management), Barry Kolker (Carson Kolker Organization), Alyson Isbrandtsen, Darby Vincent, and Madison Schwartz. Zeya thanks TRC and Beaches for believing in her. @zeya.grace

Sarah Bockel - Ensemble Broadway: Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (Carole King). Recent regional credits: Fun Home (Alison, Huntington Theatre); pre-Broadway run of Dolly: A True Original Musical (Ensemble) in Nashville, TN; Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (Carole King, Ogunquit Playhouse); Falsettos (Trina, Jeff Award; Court Theatre); Into the Woods (Baker’s Wife, Paramount Theatre). National Tours: Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (Carole), Tina – The Tina Turner Musical (Rhonda Graam). Television: “The Equalizer.” Repped by Stewart Talent. Love to D, J, & W. @debockel

Harper Burns - Ensemble Harper Burns is thrilled to be making her Broadway debut! National Tours: The Sound of Music (Gretl/Marta US). Regional: Frozen (Young Anna US/Hidden Folk), Annie (Molly). Lover of pigs, frogs, and magic! Forever grateful to her dad, mom, sister Violet, and all of her friends for the constant support, and endless gratitude to Brian Herrick and The Hell’s Kitchen Agency.

Eric Coles - Understudy Eric Coles has worked extensively across Canada and the U.S. as an actor on Broadway, National Tours, new musical development, and film/TV. Highlights include Rock of Ages; Something Rotten!; Mary Poppins; Diana; Tick, Tick… Boom!; “FBI,” and “Law & Order: SVU.” He is also a passionate writer and director and is currently pursuing an MFA in Directing and Playwriting at the University of Idaho. Thanks to Danny and Meghan. Love to Alison! @Eric.Coles www.ericcoles.net

Taylor Sage Evans - Understudy Taylor Sage Evans is thrilled to be a part of this amazing company and making her Broadway debut! Previous credits include Six: The Musical (Boleyn Tour), Bring It On (MUNY), Beetlejuice (NCL), Catch Me If You Can (The Rev). CSUF. Endless thanks to Marc, Dustin, and TRC for believing in me. Love to Hales, Mom, Dad, Gma, and Gpa. @taylorsageevans

Mia Gerachis - Understudy Born and raised Texan! Graduate of NYU Tisch School of the Arts with a BFA in Drama. Broadway: Sweeney Todd (2023 Revival). Tour/Other notable credits: Pretty Woman (1st National), The Last Five Years (Cathy Hiatt), Ragtime (Evelyn Nesbit, Goodspeed), Kinky Boots (Hollywood Bowl), Mystic Pizza (Paper Mill Playhouse). Unending gratitude for family, Stewart Talent, and every Bertie in my life. Instagram: @onomato.mia TikTok: @miagerachis

Joelle Gully - Understudy Joelle Gully is both proud and honored to be a part of this original Broadway cast of Beaches! Credits include Marty Supreme (Soundtrack Vocalist, NY Power Station), Matilda the Musical (Title Role, Spotlight Kids Jr.), The Hans Christian Andersen Book Shop: The Musical (Reading Lead), Something Rotten! Jr. (Ensemble, North Star Theater Company). Joelle is a competitive dancer who loves to sing! Love and gratitude to my family, manager Lisa Calli, coaches Elisa Girlando, Alyson Isbrandtsen, Analise Scarpaci, and Jessica Barlow, everybody at TRC, and the entire cast, crew, and creative team of Beaches! Insta: @joelle.g2017

Stephanie Martignetti - Understudy Broadway credits include Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Sunset Boulevard (Original 1st Revival Cast), and Nice Work If You Can Get It (OBC). Tours include Matilda the Musical, Mary Poppins, and A Chorus Line. Regional work includes productions with the Denver Center, St. Louis MUNY, and Cape Playhouse. Television credits include guest appearances on “FBI” and “Law & Order.” A career highlight was the honor of performing as one of the Cassies in the A Chorus Line 50th Anniversary on Broadway.

Emma Ogea - Ensemble Broadway debut! Roosevelt University CCPA grad, Musical Theatre: Dance Concentration. Regional credits: Frozen, Waitress, Cats, White Christmas (Paramount Theatre), Always… Something There, Catch Me If You Can (Marriott Theatre), Anything Goes (Porchlight Music Theatre), 42nd Street, The Wizard of Oz, Kinky Boots, Rock of Ages, Ragtime, Beauty and the Beast, Cats (Music Theatre Wichita). Big thanks to Gray Talent Group, family, friends, and Ian!

Olive Ross-Kline - Understudy Olive Ross-Kline is thrilled to return to Broadway in Beaches. Broadway: The Who’s Tommy (Young Tommy). National Tour: Annie (Molly), featured on “Good Morning America” and at Madison Square Garden with Whoopi Goldberg. International Tour: The Sound of Music (Gretl von Trapp). Off-Broadway/Regional: The Waiting Room (NYC Theater Festival), Anastasia (Young Anastasia), Broadway Theatre of Pitman. Thanks to Foundation Media Partners, CESD, Tara Rubin Casting, family, and friends. Insta: @oliverosskline www.oliverosskline.com

Bailey Ryon - Ensemble Broadway/National Tour: OBC Matilda the Musical (Matilda – Tony Recipient). Kimberly Akimbo (Swing/Dance Captain). How the Grinch Stole Christmas! (Cindy-Lou Who). Education: Sunday in the Park with George (Dot/Marie). The SpongeBob Musical (Ensemble/Associate Choreographer), Chicago (Liz/Roxie US). James Madison University BA: Musical Theatre. Representation: Evolve Talent Management. Much love to my friends and family! Roll Dukes!

Paul Adam Schaefer - Understudy Paul Adam Schaefer just finished playing Raoul in the wild immersive Masquerade, and performed in the Broadway production of The Phantom of the Opera for 5,000+ shows over 16 years as Raoul and the Phantom. Notable regional and tour credits: Thoroughly Modern Millie (1st National), The Boy Who Loved Batman (Tampa), The Mystery of Edwin Drood (Goodspeed), Company (Barrington), High Society (Walnut Street). TV: “The Beauty,” “FBI,” “Uncoupled,” “The Blacklist,” “Law & Order.” For my wifey Elena, Clear, JC. www.pauladamschaefer.com

Lael Van Keuren - Ensemble Broadway: original companies of Paradise Square and Sister Act. Off-Broadway: Joy: A New True Musical (u/s Joy, Laura Pels Theatre), Panama Hattie (York Theatre). 1st National Tour: Tina – The Tina Turner Musical (Rhonda Graam), Finding Neverland (Sylvia Llewelyn Davies), Sister Act (Sister Mary Robert). Heartfelt thanks to the incredible creative team, TRC, Act One Management, my loving family & friends, and my husband Brian. In Him.