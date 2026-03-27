Country Jukebox Musical WILD ROSE Will Open Off-Broadway This Year

Wild Rose is headed to New York! The musical, directed by John Tiffany, is set to make its U.S. premiere Off-Broadway at New York Theatre Workshop later this year, Deadline reports.

“New York loves those hard-graft stories about people from the wrong side of the tracks, you know, with ambition and struggles. It’s going to sit there beautifully, I think,” Tiffany told Deadline.

Wild Rose is a country jukebox musical by Nicole Taylor, based on the 2018 film of the same name, featuring Jessie Buckley and Julie Walters.

The world premiere production of Wild Rose opened in Edinburgh at the Royal Lyceum Theatre in March 2025. The Edinburgh production starred Dawn Sievewright as Rose-Lynn Harlan, Blythe Duff as her mother Marion and Louise McCarthy, Janet Kumah and Hannah Jarrett-Scott in supporting roles. Check out photos from the run here.

About Wild Rose

There is only one thing in Rose-Lynn’s life that has ever made sense: country music. Fresh out of jail for past mistakes, and bursting with incredible raw talent, charisma and cheek, the free-spirited Rose-Lynn dreams of escaping Glasgow to make it as a singer in Nashville. But her mother Marion has had a bellyful, insisting that she settle down, ditch the fantasy, and focus on raising her two young kids. Rose-Lynn reluctantly agrees to take a cleaning job and finds an unlikely champion in her new boss Susannah, bringing her dream closer than ever. Now Rose-Lynn must decide if risking everything will really pave the road to Nashville.