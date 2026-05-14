Video: EVER AFTER at The Phoenix Theatre Company





The Phoenix Theatre Company has released first look footage of EVER AFTER, the bold new musical inspired by the beloved 1998 film starring Drew Barrymore, now playing through June 14, 2026 at the Dr. Stacie J. and Richard J. Stephenson Theatre.

With music by Zina Goldrich, lyrics by Marcy Heisler, and a book by Kate Wetherhead, the production follows Danielle de Barbarac, a fearless young woman who dares to defy expectations, challenge a prince, and write her own ending. Directed by Marlo Hunter with choreography by Billy Griffin and music direction by Kevin Robert White, the show features dazzling costumes, breathtaking music, and a romance that reimagines the Cinderella story.

Bailee Endebrock leads the cast as Danielle, with Jason Gotay as Prince Henry, Lisa Howard as Rodmilla, David Garrison as Leonardo da Vinci, D. Scott Withers as King Francis, Andrea Macasaet as Jacqueline, Grace Rogers as Marguerite, Luke Kolbe Mannikus as Gustave, Kate Cook as Queen Marie, Teddy Ladley as Laurent, and Alexander Mendoza as Wilhelm Grimm.

The creative team includes Reid Thompson (scenic design), Kish Finnegan (costumes), Jeff Croiter (lighting), and Dave Temby (sound), with Avant Johnston serving as hair and makeup designer.

Tickets start at $60. For tickets and information, visit The Phoenix Theatre Company online or call 602-254-2151. The theatre is located at 1825 N Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85004.