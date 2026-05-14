THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE Cancels Thursday Night Performance
The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee is playing at New World Stages, starring Jon Cryer, Kevin McHale, Jasmine Amy Rogers and more.
The Off-Broadway production of The 25th Annual County Spelling Bee has announced the cancellation of tonight's performance due to illness.
The production shared the news on a social post earlier this evening:
The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee is playing at New World Stages.
The cast of Spelling Bee currently includes Emmy Award-winning comedic legend Jon Cryer, Grammy Nominee & SAG Award winner Kevin McHale, in his New York stage debut as William Barfée, Tony Award nominee Jasmine Amy Rogers as Olive Ostrovsky, Grammy & Tony Award Nominee Justin Cooley as Leaf Coneybear, Philippe Arroyo as Chip Tolentino, Autumn Best as Logainne Schwartzandgrubenierre, Leana Rae Concepcion as Marcy Park, Tony Award nominee Lilli Cooper as Rona Lisa Peretti, and Matt Manuel as Mitch Mahoney. Rounding out the cast as understudies are Brandon L. Armstrong, Jahbril Cook, DeMarius Copes, Vanessa Magula, Emily Nicole Rudolph, and Cecilia Snow.
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Tickets From $57
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