Meet the Cast of FALLEN ANGELS, Now Playing on Broadway

Kelli O'Hara - Julia Sterroll Kelli O’Hara has established herself as one of Broadway's greatest leading ladies. The Tony Award winner, Emmy, SAG, and Grammy-nominated actress has appeared in twelve Broadway shows for which she has garnered eight Tony Award nominations. She won the 2015 Tony Award for Best Leading Actress in a Musical, along with Grammy, Drama League and Outer Critics nominations for her portrayal of Anna Leonowens in The King and I. O’Hara’s other Broadway credits include Kiss Me Kate, The Bridges of Madison County, Nice Work if You Can Get It, South Pacific, The Pajama Game, The Light in the Piazza, Sweet Smell of Success, Follies, Dracula, and Jekyll & Hyde. O’Hara received an Emmy Award nomination for her portrayal of Katie Bonner in Topic's hit web series, The Accidental Wolf, and can currently be seen on HBO’s The Gilded Age, which was nominated for a SAG award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series for Season 2. Additional film and television credits include Showtime's Master of Sex, 13 Reasons Why, Blue Bloods, All My Children, All the Bright Places, Peter Pan Live!, Sex & The City 2, Martin Scorsese's The Key to Reserva, The Good Fight, N3mbers, and Car Talk. In 2015, she made history as the first artist to make the crossover from Broadway to Opera when she made her Metropolitan Opera debut in Lehar's The Merry Widow opposite Renee Fleming and in 2018 returned as Despina in Mozart's Cosi Fan Tutte. She was last seen at The Metropolitan Opera in the world premiere of Kevin Puts’, The Hours, as Laura Brown, which earned a Grammy nomination for Best Opera Recording.O’Hara is a frequent performer on PBS's live telecasts, The Kennedy Center Honors, and performs often alongside The New York Philharmonic and The New York Pops. Along with her two Grammy nominations, her solo albums, Always and Wonder in the World, are available on Ghostlight. O’Hara starred in the critically-acclaimed, limited Broadway engagement of the new musical Days of Wine and Roses, which also garnered rave reviews during its Off-Broadway run at The Atlantic Theatre Company. In 2024, she won the Outer Critics Circle Award and the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Lead Performer in a Broadway Musical in addition to receiving Tony and Drama League Nominations for her role. Most recently, she starred opposite Tom Hanks in the world premiere of the Off-Broadway play This World of Tomorrow and can be seen in the new CBS series Sheriff Country.

Rose Byrne - Jane Banbury Rose Byrne is a Golden Globe winning and Emmy nominated actress from Sydney, Australia. Widely known for her role starring in Damages opposite Glenn Close where she garnered two Golden Globe nominations and one Emmy nomination for her portrayal, her other TV credits include Physical and Platonic for Apple TV+. Upcoming, Byrne stars in Mary Bronstein’s If I Had Legs I’d Kick You opposite Conan O’Brien and A$AP Rocky for A24. The film premiered at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival and the 2025 Berlin International Film Festival where Rose won the Silver Bear for Best Leading Performance. Also upcoming, Byrne is set to star in Stephanie Laing’s comedy-drama TOW opposite Dominic Sessa, Ariana DeBose, Octavia Spencer, Demi Lovato and Simon Rex. She recently wrapped production on the second season of the Apple TV+ Original comedy series Platonic starring opposite Seth Rogen, for which she also serves as an executive producer. It was recently announced that Byrne is set to star in Peacock limited series The Good Daughter opposite Meghann Fahy. Film credits include Bridesmaids, Neighbors, Get Him to the Greek, Marie Antionette, A Place Beyond the Pines, X-Men First Class and Ezra. Her theatre credits include Medea, You Can't Take it With You (Broadway debut), Sydney Theatre Company’s Speed-the-Plow, La Dispute and Three Sisters.

Tracee Chimo - Saunders Tracee Chimo recently recurred in the limited series “Dying for Sex” opposite Michelle Williams and Jenny Slate. She is known for her recurring roles on “Madam Secretary” and “Orange Is the New Black.” She was a series regular on the TBS series “People of Earth” produced by Conan O'Brien and Greg Daniels, and appeared as "Gertrude Stein" in the Emmy Award nominated series “Genius: Picasso” opposite Antonio Banderas, and recurred on Hulu's “Difficult People.” She can be seen in the film The Sound of Silence, alongside Peter Sarsgaard, and in the Netflix film Private Life opposite Paul Giamatti and Kathryn Hahn, which premiered to critical reviews at the Sundance Film Festival. Other film credits include Clint Eastwood's Sully, Black Box, Concussion, and The Five Year Engagement. Tracee is a Broadway Darling with starring roles in the Tony nominated productions of Noises Off, The Heidi Chronicles, Harvey, and Irena's Vow. She earned rave reviews for her Off-Broadway performance in the defining lead role of "Daphna" in Bad Jews, winning her the Outer Critics Circle and Drama Desk Awards for Lead actress.

Mark Consuelos - Maurice Duclos On stage, Mark Consuelos appeared in the New York premiere of Stuart Ross’ off-Broadway production of Standing on Ceremony: The Gay Marriage Plays, a collection of short plays addressing the battle for marriage equality in the United States. He has also appeared off-Broadway in Boy’s Life by Howard Korder, Orphans by Lyle Kessler, the Penguin Repertory production of One Shot, One Kill by Richard Vetere, and An Oak Tree at the Barrow Street Theatre. Consuelos will make his Broadway debut in Fallen Angels. Mark will next be seen in the Kevin Williamson written/directed sequel Scream 7, opposite Neve Campbell and Courteney Cox. Other film credits include: Barry Sonnenfeld’s comedy Nine Lives; Katie Holmes’ directorial debut All We Had; A Walk Among The Tombstones opposite Liam Neeson; the WWII drama The Great Raid. TV credits include: “9-1-1;” “The Girls On The Bus;” “Riverdale;” “Only Murders In The Building;” “How I Met Your Father;” “Pitch;” “Kingdom;” “Alpha House;” “American Horror Story;” “Hope & Faith,” among others. Consuelos joined his wife, Kelly Ripa, as co-host of “Live with Kelly & Mark” in April of 2023 after being a fan favorite guest-host over the years. Together the duo won the 2024 Emmy® Awards for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host and “Live” continues to be the #1 entertainment talk show on television.

Christopher Fitzgerald - Willy Banbury Christopher Fitzgerald is a three-time Tony Award nominee and two-time Drama Desk Award winner. His Broadway credits include Waitress (Tony nomination, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards), Young Frankenstein (Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle nominations), Finian’s Rainbow (Tony nomination, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards), Company, An Act of God, The Merchant of Venice opposite Al Pacino, Wicked (original Boq), Amour (Drama Desk nomination), Chicago, and the recent revival of Spamalot. Off-Broadway and regional credits include the U.S. premiere of Stephen Sondheim’s Saturday Night at Second Stage (Drama Desk nomination); the U.S. premiere of Martin McDonagh’s The Cripple of Inishmaan at The Public Theater; the world premiere of Corpus Christi by Terrence McNally at MTC; the renowned Steppenwolf production of McDonagh’s The Beauty Queen of Leenane opposite Laurie Metcalf; the U.S. debut of Frank McGuinness’s Observe the Sons of Ulster Marching Towards the Somme at Lincoln Center; the title role in Barnum at the Chichester Festival Theatre in England; and 15 seasons with the Williamstown Theatre Festival (MA). Notable TV and film credits include The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon), Elsbeth (CBS), Godless (Netflix), Happy! (SyFy), Let Them All Talk (HBO Max, dir. Steven Soderbergh), and Girl Most Likely with Kristen Wiig and Annette Bening.

Aasif Mandvi - Fred Sterroll Aasif Mandvi is an award-winning actor, writer and producer. He was most recently seen starring on the Paramount+ /Netflix drama “Evil” created by Robert and Michelle King, the Channel 4/Hulu comedy “This Way Up” created by Aisling Bea and Sharon Horgan as well the CW’s comedy panel show “Would I Lie to You” for which he served as host and Executive Producer. Well known for his decade long work as a correspondent on Comedy Central’s Emmy award winning “The Daily Show with Jon Stewart” he was also a writer, producer, and co-star on the HBO series; “The Brink,” starring Jack Black and Tim Robbins. Other film and TV credits include: Mother’s Day, Million Dollar Arm, The Internship, The Dictator, Spider-Man 2, The Proposal, The Last Air-Bender, Ghost Town. “A Series of Unfortunate Events” (Netflix), “Blue Bloods” (CBS), “Younger” (TV Land), “Curb Your Enthusiasm” (HBO) and the upcoming “Terror: Devil in Silver” (AMC) and “The Miniature Wife” (PEACOCK). Mandvi also co-wrote and starred in the film Today’s Special, which premiered at the London Film Festival. Some notable theatre credits include; ‘Ali Hakim’ in the National Theatre/Broadway production of Oklahoma, ‘Amir Kapoor’ in Lincoln Center’s premiere of the Pulitzer Prize-winning play; Disgraced (Lucille Lortel Nomination) and ‘Estragon’ in the Geffen Playhouse’s production of Waiting for Godot. Mandvi is the recipient of the Obie award for his solo show Sakina’s Restaurant at the American Place Theatre. Mandvi also co-created the web series “Halal In The Family” with writer Miles Kahn which addressed anti-muslim bigotry through humor (Peabody Award) and he is the author of the book No Land’s Man, a collection of humorous and personal stories published by Chronicle Books.

Tina Benko - Understudy Ms. Benko is thrilled to savor Noël Coward’s dialogue for the second time at Roundabout, and grateful to have spoken words from Rajiv Joseph, Elfriede Jelinek, Tennessee Williams, Lillian Hellman, Arthur Miller, Katori Hall, Sarah Ruhl, John Guare, Toni Morrison, David Ives, Claudia Rankine, Daniel Fish and Branden Jacobs-Jenkins. Film & TV: “And Just Like That…,” “Elsbeth,” “The Other Two,” “The Rehearsal” (Emmy/dig. series), “The Betrayers.”

Max Gordon Moore - Understudy Broadway: Tammy Faye, Indecent, The Nap, Saint Joan (MTC), Relatively Speaking. Off-Broadway; Marcel on the Train (CSC), The Trees (Playwrights Horizons), The Golden Shield (MTC), Man From Nebraska (Second Stage), Describe the Night (Atlantic), Coriolanus (The Public). TV/film: “New Amsterdam,” “East New York,” “Succession,” “Madam Secretary,” “The Good Wife.”

Christopher Innvar - Understudy Broadway: To Kill a Mockingbird, Les Misérables, The Threepenny Opera, 110 in the Shade, Porgy and Bess, The Snow Geese. Off-Broadway: Floyd Collins (Playwrights Horizons, (Nonesuch Records), King Lear (Delacorte), Atlantic, Vineyard, Transport Group, Red Bull, MTC, Lincoln Center. Film/TV: The Post, “The Sinner.”