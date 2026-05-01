SECRET LIVES OF MORMON WIVES Star Conner Leavitt Joins 11 TO MIDNIGHT Off-Broadway

Conner Leavitt will join the cast of 11 to Midnight for a three-week limited engagement at the Orpheum Theatre, beginning Friday, May 8, 2026, with his final performance scheduled for May 27.

The production is directed by Lyndsay Magid Aviner and choreographed by Austin and Marideth Telenko.

Leavitt joins a cast that includes Austin and Marideth Telenko, along with Heather Morris and Nia Sioux. He is a New York–based writer and content creator known for his appearances on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives and for his themed Dancing with the Stars-inspired content. He previously worked in finance before transitioning into performance and creative work, including close-up magic and digital storytelling.

Leavitt joins his wife, Whitney, in the New York theatre scene as she continues her record-breaking run in Chicago on Broadway.

11 to Midnight, created by Lyndsay Magid Aviner and the Telenkos, is structured around a mix of pop songs and original compositions that incorporate the rhythms of everyday life. The production began performances on January 28, 2026, and officially opened on February 11 at the Orpheum Theatre. The run has been extended through May 31, 2026.

The creative team includes scenic designer Arnel Sancianco, Costume Designer Alexandra Ludwig, lighting designers Jeff Croiter and Sean Beach, sound designer Ben Scheff, and special effects designer Jeremy Chernick. The score features original compositions and sound design by Jacob Aviner, Spencer Novich, and Steve Toulmin.

Set during a New Year’s Eve apartment party, 11 to Midnight follows a group of seven friends gathering to mark the transition into a new year. The piece explores themes of friendship, reflection, and change through movement-driven storytelling and a contemporary music-driven structure.

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