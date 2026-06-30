Wake Up With BroadwayWorld June 30, 2026- MAYBE HAPPY ENDING Welcomes New Stars and More
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is June 30, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is June 30, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
|Picked For You
Good Morning, BroadwayWorld!
Welcome to Wake Up with BroadwayWorld! Here's what happened in theater yesterday that you need to know. New cast members Zachary Noah Piser and Hannah Kevitt joined MAYBE HAPPY ENDING on Broadway, bringing fresh energy to Oliver and Claire. Meanwhile, DEATH BECOMES HER took its final Broadway bows with an emotional farewell from its stellar cast. On the touring front, SPIRITED AWAY announced an exciting world tour, and the full cast was revealed for DIRTY DANCING: THE MUSICAL's North American Tour. Plus, THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW broke house records at Studio 54! Read on for all the highlights from yesterday's theater news.
|The Front Page
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Video: Meet the New Stars of MAYBE HAPPY ENDING- Zachary Noah Piser & Hannah Kevitt
Ready to meet the new stars of Maybe Happy Ending? Earlier this month, Zachary Noah Piser and Hannah Kevitt officially joined the Broadway cast as Oliver and Claire, joining original cast members Dez Duron and Marcus Choi. Watch in this video as the cast discusses their new roles and performs numbers from the show!
|Must Watch
|Video: Watch DEATH BECOMES HER's Final Curtain Call on Broadway
by Michael Major
Death Becomes Her took its final bows on Broadway on Sunday. Watch a video of the cast, including Betsy Wolfe, Jennifer Simard, Christopher Sieber, and Michelle Williams, taking their final bows in the hit musical.. (more...)
|Video: Beth Leavel Sings 'Before the Parade Passes By' in HELLO, DOLLY! at Ogunquit Playhouse
by Michael Major
Beth Leavel performs 'Before the Parade Passes By' as Dolly Levi in Ogunquit Playhouse's current production of HELLO, DOLLY!, running through July 18, 2026. Watch the new video now!. (more...)
|Video: CRAZYSEXYCOOL Stars on Embodying TLC's Sisterhood at Arena Stage
by Stephi Wild
The three leads of CRAZYSEXYCOOL – THE TLC MUSICAL at Arena Stage speak about embodying the sisterhood and legacy of T-Boz, Left Eye, and Chilli in the world premiere production.. (more...)
|Hot Photos
|SPIRITED AWAY Will Embark on World Tour Including Stop at London Coliseum in 2028
by Stephi Wild
The stage adaptation of SPIRITED AWAY will embark on a world tour beginning in December, with stops in Taipei, Tokyo, Toronto, and Los Angeles before returning to the London Coliseum.. (more...)
|DINNERLADIES Stage Adaptation to Tour the UK After More Than 25 Years
by Stephi Wild
Victoria Wood's sitcom DINNERLADIES is set for a brand-new stage adaptation touring the UK, commissioned by the Wood estate. Les Dennis stars, with Sean Foley directing.. (more...)
|Full Cast Set For DIRTY DANCING: THE MUSICAL North American Tour
by Stephi Wild
The full cast has been revealed for the North American Tour of Dirty Dancing: The Musical, a new stage production based on the beloved film Dirty Dancing. Learn more here.. (more...)
|Industry Insights
by Nicole Rosky
If you're a New York City-based theater lover with experience in video production, BroadwayWorld wants you on our team. We're on the hunt for Broadway-savvy videographers/video content creators to help us cover a wide variety of theatrical events in New York City, including Broadway openings, concerts, press previews, red carpets, and more. Plus, you'll get a chance to have your work featured on the world's leading website for all things Broadway.. (more...)
Trafalgar Entertainment to Acquire The London Theatre Company
by Stephi Wild
Trafalgar Entertainment announced the acquisition of The London Theatre Company, adding The Bridge Theatre and King's Cross Venue to its growing portfolio of entertainment venues.. (more...)
Wynn Al Marjan Island Partners with Punchdrunk
by Stephi Wild
Wynn Al Marjan Island announced a partnership with Punchdrunk, the immersive theater company behind SLEEP NO MORE, to stage an original production marking the company's first venture into the MENA region.. (more...)
THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Breaks House Record at Studio 54
by Chloe Rabinowitz
For the week ending Sunday, June 28, 2026, Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show broke the house record at Studio 54 – with a box office take of $1,215,225 – and became the highest grossing production to play at the theatre.. (more...)
The Entertainment Community Fund Reveals New Board of Trustees Appointments and Leadership Additions
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Entertainment Community Fund, formerly The Actors Fund, has revealed four new Board members, including one returning member, as well as new appointments to its Western Council and the Actors Fund Home Board of Trustees.. (more...)
Envoy Theatricals Expands General Management Team
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Envoy Theatricals, the theatrical general management firm founded by Samuel Dallas, has added Marty McGuire as General Manager and the appointment of Anna Rhoads as Assistant General Manager.. (more...)
BroadwayWorld Gets a Makeover — Plus a $6B Theater Deal in the Works
by Alex Freeman
This week's newsletter is a big one for BroadwayWorld — we've launched a fully redesigned website and new On Demand TV apps, bringing our content to over 700 million televisions worldwide. On Broadway, Maybe Happy Ending is on track to become the longest-running show in Belasco Theatre history, while the 17th Annual Jimmy Awards crowned Jake James and Samia Posadas as its top performers at the Minskoff.. (more...)
Producer Rose Caiola to Open New 199-Seat Off-Broadway Theater at Lincoln Center
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Eight-time Tony Award-winning producer Rose Caiola has opened MMAC Theater, a 199-seat Off-Broadway venue in Lincoln Center offering full production support, rehearsal studios, and technical staff.. (more...)
OH HELL NO to Receive Developmental Reading at New Georges/ART
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Caturah Brown and Dominic F. Russo's Oh Hell No, a gender-bent riff on Othello, will receive a private industry reading at the New Georges room at ART, directed by Molly Shayna Cohen.. (more...)
Actors' Equity Applauds Gov. Gavin Newsom for Restoring California Arts Funding
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Actors’ Equity Association has released a statement regarding the news that the budget agreement released late Friday included $12 million in funding for the Performing Arts Equitable Payroll Fund.. (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
by Stephi Wild
Victoria Wood's sitcom DINNERLADIES is set for a brand-new stage adaptation touring the UK, commissioned by the Wood estate. Les Dennis stars, with Sean Foley directing.. (more...)
Full Cast Set For DIRTY DANCING: THE MUSICAL North American Tour
by Stephi Wild
The full cast has been revealed for the North American Tour of Dirty Dancing: The Musical, a new stage production based on the beloved film Dirty Dancing. Learn more here.. (more...)
Jordan Donica, Beatrice Penny-Touré, Sierra Boggess and More Join THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Cast
by Chloe Rabinowitz
As The Phantom of the Opera is about to celebrate a landmark 40th Anniversary at its original London home, His Majesty’s Theatre, the cast has been revealed for a special, limited birthday season. The cast will be led by Jordan Donica as The Phantom.. (more...)
Review: BILLY BUDD, Glyndebourne
by Aliya Al-Hassan
It is 75 years since Benjamin Britten's Billy Budd first appeared on stage: a collaboration between himself and novelist EM Forster to adapt Herman Melville’s novella. . (more...)
KATSURA SUNSHINE'S RAKUGO to Play Final Performance Off-Broadway
by Chloe Rabinowitz
After seven years in NYC, Katsura Sunshine's Rakugo will present its final New York performance at New World Stages. The production, concludes its New York residency as Katsura Sunshine continues a national and international touring schedule. . (more...)
Photos: Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman in ICEBOY! at the Goodman
by Chloe Rabinowitz
You can now get a first look at production photos of Iceboy! Or the Completely Untrue Story of How Eugene O’Neill Came to Write The Iceman Cometh, starring Emmy Award winners Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman at The Goodman.. (more...)
JUST IN TIME Cast to Perform on PBS' A CAPITOL FOURTH
by Josh Sharpe
The Broadway cast of Just in Time will perform at the 2026 edition of A Capitol Fourth, which will take place at the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol on Friday, July 3, in celebration of the 250th Independence Day weekend.. (more...)
Jalen Brunson Sees Mariska Hargitay in EVERY BRILLIANT THING After Knicks Support
by Michael Major
After Mariska Hargitay sat court-side for New York Knicks captain Jalen Brunson's run in the NBA finals, he cheered her on in the audience at Every Brilliant Thing on Broadway. See the photos!. (more...)
Full Cast Set For THE SILENCE OF THE LAMBS UK and Ireland Tour
by Stephi Wild
Mollie Gallagher, Oliver Farnworth, and Sam Jackson join John Partridge in the world stage play premiere of THE SILENCE OF THE LAMBS, touring the UK and Ireland.. (more...)
Review: ARCHDUKE, Royal Court
by Alexander Cohen
We know how it ends. Two men meet in a tunnel, one introduces himself as Gavrilo, and the stage is set for the prelude to one of the most significant episodes of 20th century history. But Rajiv Joseph's Archduke has little interest in historical reenactment. Instead, it reimagines the Serbian nationalist assassins as distinctly 21st century losers who can barely handle themselves, let alone a pistol. . (more...)
HEATED RIVALRY: THE UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY Extends For Second Time Off-Broadway
by Stephi Wild
On the heels of appearing in the 2026 NYC Pride March, and due to popular demand, Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody has been extended for a second time. Learn more here.. (more...)
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Lena Horne
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See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
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