Jordan Donica, Beatrice Penny-Touré, Sierra Boggess and More Join THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Cast

As The Phantom of the Opera is about to celebrate a landmark 40th Anniversary at its original London home, His Majesty’s Theatre, the cast has been revealed for a special, limited birthday season. The 40th Anniversary cast will be led by Broadway star Jordan Donica as The Phantom and Beatrice Penny-Touré’s as Christine Daaé, with Rhys Whitfield returning to the production as Raoul, Vicomte de Chagny.

One of The Phantom of the Opera's most loved Christines and one of Broadway’s great leading ladies, Sierra Boggess, who starred in the 25th Anniversary production at the Royal Albert Hall in London and also played Christine in Love Never Dies, is now returning as the Prima Donna, Carlotta, opposite Matt Bateman as Piangi. Sierra’s co-star of Love Never Dies, Britain’s Joseph Millson will be playing Monsieur André alongside Ian Pirie as Monsieur Firmin, with the much-loved Joanna Riding as Madam Giry and Millie Lyon as her daughter, Meg. At certain performances the role of Christine will be played by Colleen Rose Curran.

The original staging of Hal Prince, choreographed by Gillian Lynne, was revised for the post-Covid re-opening of the production in 2021 by Seth Sklar-Heyn and Chrissie Cartwright, and the original stage and costume design by the legendary Maria Björnson was thrillingly restored and updated with even more spectacular effects by Matt Kinley and Jill Parker, lit by Andrew Bridge with associate lighting design by Warren Letton, sound by Mick Potter and Musical Supervision by Simon Lee.

The cast is completed by Harry Apps, George Arvidson, Michael Baxter, Embla Bishop, David Burilin, Polly Clarke, Leonard Cook, Hywel Dowsell, Connor Ewing, Lila Falce-Bass, Florence Fowler, James Gant, Emily George, Melanie Gowie, Molly Hall, Will Hawksworth, Matt Hayden, Nino Hepher, Mandy Kwan, Verity Marlow, Tim Morgan, Inguna Morozova, Skye November, Taylor Pardell, Johnny Randall, Rachel Spurrell, Jasmine Wallis, Victoria Ward, and Alicia Wong.

The anniversary performance on Friday 9 October 2026 is currently off sale. Please sign up via Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Box Five Club phantomoftheopera/london40.com to be among the first to receive updates and news.

The Phantom of the Opera tells the haunting story of Christine Daaé, a young soprano whose extraordinary voice enchants a mysterious masked figure known as The Phantom. A brilliant yet tormented musical genius, The Phantom dwells in the depths of the Paris Opera House, casting fear over all who inhabit it.

Drawn to Christine’s sensational talent, The Phantom becomes her mentor, believing she alone can truly bring his music to life, and as he guides her from the shadows, he falls deeply and dangerously in love. When Christine is reunited with her childhood sweetheart, Raoul, now the young patron of the Opera House, she must wrestle with the unpredictable nature of a powerful love triangle. The Phantom’s obsession with his new star sets off a dramatic turn of events where devotion, jealousy and passions collide.

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