THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Breaks House Record at Studio 54

For the week ending Sunday, June 28, 2026, Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show broke the house record at Studio 54 – with a box office take of $1,215,225 – and became the highest grossing production to play at the theatre.

The previous record was held by Oedipus for the week ending February 8, 2026. Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show directed by Tony Award-winner Sam Pinkleton began previews on March 26, 2026 and opened officially on Thursday, April 23, 2026 at Studio 54 to immense critical and audience acclaim. The cast currently includes: Rachel Dratch as “Narrator,” Andrew Durand as “Brad,” Luke Evans as “Frank-N-Furter,” Amber Gray as “Riff Raff,” Harvey Guillén as “Eddie / Dr. Scott,” Stephanie Hsu as “Janet,” Josh Rivera as “Rocky,” Sherie Rene Scott as “Magenta” as well as Anania, Renée Albulario, Anania, Boy Radio, Caleb Quezon, Andres Quintero, Larkin Reilly, Paul Soileau, and John Yi. Current understudies Caleb Quezon and Larkin Reilly are rotating playing the role of “Columbia” with a new actor to be announced soon in that role.

The creative and design team includes: choreography by Ani Taj, music supervision by Kris Kukul, set design by dots, costume design by David I. Reynoso, lighting design by Jane Cox, sound design by Brian Ronan, wig & hair design by Alberto “Albee” Alvarado and make-up design by Sterling Tull, with Bryan Bauer as the production stage manager.

Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show has been in continuous production throughout the world for the last 52 years, the only musical to have achieved this record. The show originally opened at The Royal Court Theatre in 1973, while the subsequent film, The Rocky Horror Picture Show, premiered a few years later in 1975. The stage version has been seen by over 40 million people in some 15 languages. The legendary rock-‘n’-roll musical takes on new life as a guaranteed party at the legendary Studio 54 and features some of the most iconic musical show stopping classics of all time, including “Dammit Janet,” “Touch-A, Touch-A, Touch Me,” “Hot Patootie” and of course, “Time Warp,” the party floor-filler.

Don't Miss a Broadway News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...