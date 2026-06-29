Full Cast Set For DIRTY DANCING: THE MUSICAL North American Tour

The full cast has been revealed for the North American Tour of Dirty Dancing: The Musical, a new stage production based on the beloved film Dirty Dancing. The tour will launch at the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts in Saint Paul, MN in August.

Making her national tour debut is Georgia native Annalese Starzec in the leading role of Frances “Baby” Houseman. She stars alongside Blake Zelesnikar (An American in Paris, Mean Girls, The Phantom of the Opera), who steps into the formidable shoes of Johnny Castle, Baby's dance instructor-turned-love interest. They will be joined at Kellerman's by Olivia Cece as Penny Johnson; Bryan Fenkart as Jake Houseman; Dan Klimko as Neil Kellerman; Ashley LaLonde as Elizabeth; Gina Lamparella as Marjorie Houseman; Loren Lester as Max Kellerman; Ethan Peterson as Billy Kostecki; and Erick Pinnick as Tito Suarez. Rounding out the company are Emma Jade Branson, Marcus Anthony Byers, Jr., Jonas Cohen, Sarah Ellis, Aria Christina Evans, Anthony J. Gasbarre III, Lily Kren, Zoe Edan Lemelman, Francesca Mancuso, Brett Rawlings, Jason Richards, Antony Sanchez, Grace Sautter, Neil Starkenberg, Fisher Lane Stewart, John Swapshire and Carmella Taitt.

Set against the summer of 1963, Dirty Dancing: The Musical follows Frances “Baby” Houseman as she discovers love, passion, and independence through her relationship with charismatic dance instructor Johnny Castle. With live music from the original film, Dirty Dancing: The Musical is the feel-good escape audiences have been craving, alive with the pulse of electrified dancing, the thrill of secret encounters, and the allure of forbidden romance.

About Dirty Dancing: The Musical

Dirty Dancing: The Musical will be directed by Tony Award nominee, Obie Award winner, and two-time Emmy Award winner Lonny Price (Sunset Boulevard, Sweeney Todd), who played Neil Kellerman in the original Dirty Dancing film, with choreography by Darrell Grand Moultrie (Fat Ham, Beyonce's World Tour). Bringing to the stage the celebrated story from Eleanor Bergstein — the original screenwriter of the film — the musical captures the pulse, romance, and youthful urgency that have defined Dirty Dancing for nearly four decades. This follows Lionsgate's announcement that the Dirty Dancing sequel starring Jennifer Grey – from The Hunger Games producers Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson– will begin production this year.

With a fresh creative approach to the timeless love story, this new production will tour North America with an aim to reconnect audiences with the heart, heat, and rebellious spirit that made Dirty Dancing a worldwide sensation.

Dirty Dancing is an enduring cultural phenomenon that began with the iconic film that grossed over $200 million at the worldwide box office and went on to launch two multiplatinum soundtrack albums, numerous #1 hit singles, won an Academy Award for Best Original Song and a Grammy Award for Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals. The original film is one of Lionsgate's all-time best-selling library titles. This new North American stage tour aims to honor that legacy while reinventing the live experience for a new era. Dirty Dancing: The Musical is produced by The Path Entertainment Group, in association with Lionsgate and Magic Hour Productions.

The creative team includes set design by Brett J. Banakis, costume design by Emily Rebholz, lighting design by Japhy Weideman, sound design by two-time Tony Award winner Kai Harada, and video design by David Bengali. Casting is by The TRC Company / Claire Burke, CSA & Peter Van Dam, CSA, with music supervision and arrangements by Joseph Joubert. Alchemy Production Group serves as General Manager.

Tour Dates

Aug. 7, 2026 – Utica, NY – The Stanley Theatre (Sneak Peek Preview Performance)

Aug. 12 – Sept. 6, 2026 – St. Paul, MN – The Ordway

Sept. 9 – 20, 2026 – Chicago, IL – James M. Nederlander Theatre

Sept. 22 – 27, 2026 – Richmond, VA – Altria Theater

Sept. 29 – Oct. 4, 2026 – Washington, DC – The National Theatre

Oct. 13 – 18, 2026 – Detroit, MI – Fisher Theatre

Oct. 21 – 25, 2026 – Fayetteville, AR – Walton Arts Center

Oct. 28 – Nov. 1, 2026 – West Palm Beach, FL – Kravis Center

Nov. 3 – 8, 2026 – Charlotte, NC – Belk Theater at Blumenthal Arts Center

Nov. 10 – 15, 2026 – Greenville, SC – Peace Center

Nov. 18 – 22, 2026 – Boston, MA – Emerson Colonial Theatre

Nov. 24, 2026 – Jan. 3, 2027 – Toronto, ON – CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre

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