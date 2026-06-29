KATSURA SUNSHINE'S RAKUGO to Play Final Performance Off-Broadway

After seven years in New York City, Katsura Sunshine's Rakugo will present its final New York performances on August 8, 2026 at New World Stages. The production, which has introduced thousands of audiences to the 400-year-old Japanese art of comic storytelling, concludes its historic New York residency as Katsura Sunshine continues an extensive national and international touring schedule.

Over the past five months, Sunshine has been touring throughout the United States and abroad, bringing Rakugo to audiences from coast to coast while continuing to expand the global reach of this centuries-old art form. Upcoming tour dates and appearances can be found at Rakugo.lol

Katsura Sunshine's Rakugo showcases the elegance and humor of Rakugo, a centuries-old form of solo storytelling in which a single performer, dressed in a kimono and armed with only a folding fan and hand towel, creates vivid characters and hilarious tales passed down from lMaster to Apprentice.

During its New York run, the production became a cultural fixture, introducing countless theatergoers to the art form while earning acclaim from critics and audiences alike. Sunshine's profile has continued to grow internationally, with millions of social media views and performances spanning North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and the Middle East.

"It has been a tremendous honor to call New World Stages our New York home and to bring Rakugo to audiences in one of the world's great cultural capitals," said Rakugo Master Katsura Sunshine. "The warmth and enthusiasm of New York audiences have been extraordinary. While it is bittersweet to conclude this chapter, we are thrilled to continue spreading the joy of Rakugo around the country and around the world. Rakugo has been shared from Master to Apprentice for over 400 years, and I look forward to introducing even more people to this remarkable art form."

Born in Toronto, Katsura Sunshine studied Classics at the University of Toronto before becoming an apprentice to Rakugo Master Katsura Bunshi VI in 2008. He remains the only Western Rakugo Master performing professionally today. Sunshine divides his time between New York, Tokyo, and touring engagements throughout the world.

Additionally, Katsura Sunshine is the first Rakugo Master to take on apprentices in the United States - including Katsura Sunny (first American-born Rakugo apprentice), Katsura Moonlight, and Katsura Sunflower.

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