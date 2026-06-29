Jalen Brunson Sees Mariska Hargitay in EVERY BRILLIANT THING After Knicks Support

After Mariska Hargitay sat court-side for New York Knicks captain Jalen Brunson's run in the NBA finals, he cheered her on in the audience at Every Brilliant Thing on Broadway. The MVP went to see Hargitay in the solo show on Broadway, receiving a standing ovation from the audience in celebration of the win.

Hargitay, a die-hard fan of the NY basketball team, sat courtside for every game at Madison Square Garden, commonly dashing straight from taking her bow at the Hudson Theatre to the venue.

Hargitay was also able to work the Knicks into the performance, People reports. At the end of the show, when her character is sifting through momentos, she pulled out Brunson's Knicks jersey, calling it entry “No. 555,555: Knicks in Five.”

The well-known Knicks superfan walked in the Knicks NYC champion parade earlier this month, wearing a t-shirt repping her extended run on Broadway. The shirt, which read, "Brilliant Thing #11: The Knicks," nods to Hargitay's Broadway gig and was custom made for her by the show's costume department.

The well-known superfan already brought her celebration to the stage last week, following the team's stunning comeback in the NBA Finals Game 4 against the San Antonio Spurs.

The Law & Order star will continue her run in Every Brilliant Thing through Sunday, July 5, before she is succeeded by Tracee Ellis Ross.