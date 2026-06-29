Video: CRAZYSEXYCOOL Stars on Embodying TLC's Sisterhood at Arena Stage





In a new video, the stars of CRAZYSEXYCOOL – THE TLC MUSICAL at Arena Stage discussed what it means to step into the roles of T-Boz, Left Eye, and Chilli. Holli' Gabrielle Conway, Jade Milan, and Stoney B. Woods each reflected on the bond they've built in the process, with one of the performers summing it up simply, "The sisterhood and the relationship...this is us 24/7." Check out the video here!

CRAZYSEXYCOOL – THE TLC MUSICAL is written and directed by Kwame Kwei-Armah, with choreography by Chloe O. Davis. The production is based on the music performed and recorded by TLC, tracing the story and legacy of one of the best-selling girl groups in music history.

The world premiere runs at Arena Stage's Kreeger Theater in Washington, D.C. As previously covered by BroadwayWorld, the company gathered at Arena Stage earlier this spring to begin rehearsals, with Artistic Director Hana S. Sharif welcoming the cast to the start of the production's journey.

CRAZYSEXYCOOL – THE TLC MUSICAL plays the Kreeger Theater through August 9, 2026.

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