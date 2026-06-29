Video: Beth Leavel Sings 'Before the Parade Passes By' in HELLO, DOLLY! at Ogunquit Playhouse





Ogunquit Playhouse has released new footage from their summer production of HELLO, DOLLY!, with Tony Award winner Beth Leavel delivering "Before the Parade Passes By" as Dolly Levi. The video offers a look at the Drowsy Chaperone and The Prom star taking on one of the musical's most iconic tunes.

HELLO, DOLLY! features a book by Michael Stewart and music and lyrics by Jerry Herman. The show follows the irrepressible matchmaker Dolly Levi as she inserts herself into the lives of a Yonkers merchant and his circle, culminating in the title number's famous parade sequence and the sweeping first-act closer showcased in the new clip.

The Ogunquit production features Tony Award winners Matt Doyle and Ruthie Ann Miles alongside Leavel, with choreography by William Carlos Angulo and Gianna Vasquez Bartolini. The production runs through July 18, 2026.

An earlier clip of Leavel performing the title song was also released last week. See photos from the production here.

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