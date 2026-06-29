Photos: Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman in ICEBOY! at the Goodman

You can now get a first look at production photos of Iceboy! Or the Completely Untrue Story of How Eugene O’Neill Came to Write The Iceman Cometh, starring Emmy Award winners Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman at The Goodman.

The world-premiere production features music by Mark Hollmann, lyrics by Mark Hollmann and Jay Reiss, and book by Erin Quinn Purcell and Jay Reiss—the Tony Award-winning creators behind Urinetown and The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. With Grey Henson as Iceboy, the cast includes Cedric Yarbrough, Sarah Stiles, Alex Goodrich and more.

Directed by Marc Bruni with choreography by JoAnn M. Hunter, it’s at once the capstone of The Goodman’s Centennial Season and its latest in a long history premiering new large-scale American musicals. Iceboy! Or The Completely Untrue Story of How Eugene O’Neill Came to Write The Iceman Cometh appears in the 856-seat Albert Theatre through August 9. Shawn Pfautsch will appear as Eugene O’Neill, the role typically played by Nick Offerman, at the July 28 evening and July 30 – August 1 performances.

Broadway’s brightest star of 1939, Vera Vimm (Megan Mullally), is at the top of her game—until she adopts a 40,000-year-old Neanderthal discovered frozen in the Arctic. As Iceboy (Grey Henson) thaws, he unexpectedly becomes a theatrical sensation, inspiring Eugene O’Neill (Nick Offerman) and challenging Vera for center stage.

Photo credit: Todd Rosenberg

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