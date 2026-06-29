OH HELL NO to Receive Developmental Reading at New Georges/ART

Caturah Brown and Dominic F. Russo's Oh Hell No will make its world premiere in a private industry reading on July 28 at the New Georges room at ART (520 Eighth Avenue). Molly Shayna Cohen (The Unknown) is directing.

Damaris Washington is newly pregnant and Ready to Play Othello in a gender-bent production directed by her childhood best friend Marcus, who also happens to be her ex-boyfriend. Playing Iago is Marcus' new white girlfriend, Shaina, who might have a crush on Damaris' white boyfriend, Brian. When her life begins to unravel in ways eerily similar to Othello's, Damaris fights for a world where Othello wins.

The cast includes Caturah Brown (The Cotillion), Helen Laser (Truman Vs. Israel), Max Samuels (The Brothers Karamazov), Christopher Reed Brown (Down Low), and Cary Hite (Two Trains Running).

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