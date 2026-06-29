Video: Meet the New Stars of MAYBE HAPPY ENDING- Zachary Noah Piser & Hannah Kevitt

Ready to meet the new helperbots stars of Maybe Happy Ending? Earlier this month, Zachary Noah Piser and Hannah Kevitt officially joined the Broadway cast as Oliver and Claire, joining original cast members Dez Duron and Marcus Choi.

"The tech obviously is one thing that is just so spellbinding. But the story... it's simple. It's beautiful. It's universal. It is so deeply meaningful in a way that is surprising and unexpected," Piser explained to BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "It is actually about mortality and what would you do if you could erase your memories? Who would you choose to spend the end of your days with? It's really just such a special piece."

"[This show] is both nostalgic and analog but also futuristic and cutting edge," added Kevitt. "It's a beautiful balance that was designed for the show. And I'm just so lucky I got to watch it be built and now I'm getting to do it!"

Maybe Happy Ending is the story of a chance encounter that sparks connection, adventure, and maybe even love. It is the offbeat and captivating story of two outcasts near the end of their warranty who discover that even robots can be swept off their feet. Helmed by visionary director and Tony Award- winner Michael Arden with a dazzling scenic design by Tony Award-winner Dane Laffrey and book, music, and lyrics by the internationally acclaimed duo, Tony Award-winners Will Aronson and Hue Park, Maybe Happy Ending is a fresh, original musical that reminds us what it means to be human and that love is never obsolete.

"To come back and see audience after audience just gasp and sigh and hold each other's hands and hopefully leave the theater inspired to be kinder and gentler to each other and help each other out is just like the greatest gift and it keeps on giving," sais director Michael Arden.

Watch in this video as the cast discusses their new roles and performs numbers from the show!