HEATED RIVALRY: THE UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY Extends For Second Time Off-Broadway

On the heels of appearing in the 2026 NYC Pride March, and due to popular demand, Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody has been extended for a second time. Originally scheduled as an 8-week run, the production will now play Off-Broadway at The Culture Club through Sunday, November 1. Tickets are on sale now.

Check out photos from the show here and read the reviews here.

The cast features Jay Armstrong Johnson as ‘Ilya Rozanov’ and Jimin Moon as Shane Hollander, with Ryann Redmond, Cherry Torres, and Ryan Duncan rounding out the ensemble, and Shelby Acosta and Daniel Brackett as standbys. Full casting for the extension will be announced at a later date.

Inspired by the hit show about hockey, Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody follows starry-eyed golden boy Shane Hollander on his journey from power center to power bottom. Relive all of the moments from the show up close on the small-stage by a cast of Broadway actors. The musical features cameos by characters like "Rose Landry" and "Ilya's Ass."

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