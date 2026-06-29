Video: Watch DEATH BECOMES HER's Final Curtain Call on Broadway

After 20 months, over 650 performances and 900,000 tickets sold at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre, Death Becomes Her took its final bows on Broadway on Sunday. The Tony Award winning and Grammy Award nominated musical, and the most nominated production of the 2024/2025 Broadway season, took its final bow on June 28.

Watch a video of the cast, including Betsy Wolfe, Jennifer Simard, Christopher Sieber, and Michelle Williams, taking their final bows in the hit musical.

Death Becomes Her will launch a multi-year North American tour this September at Playhouse Square in Cleveland, OH. Check out all the upcoming tour dates here.

Death Becomes Her opened at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on November 21, 2025. Check out what the critics had to say.

Death Becomes Her became a viral sensation on social media following the release of the Original Broadway Cast Recording, which has been streamed over 34 million times in North America and 16 million times elsewhere worldwide.

The cast and creative team of Death Becomes Her made over 30 national television appearances during the Broadway run.

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