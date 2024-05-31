MY FAVORITE THINGS: THE RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN 80TH ANNIVERSARY CONCERT Album is Available Now

Plus, check out a video of Audra McDonald performing 'Climb Ev'ry Mountain'!

By: May. 31, 2024
MY FAVORITE THINGS: THE RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN 80TH ANNIVERSARY CONCERT Album is Available Now
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

The 42-track live recording of star-studded My Favorite Things: The Rodgers & Hammerstein 80thAnniversary Concert is now available on double CD and digital platforms worldwide.

Stream, download and purchase the album HERE.

Plus, check out a video of Audra McDonald performing 'Climb Ev'ry Mountain'!

Celebrating the historic partnership of Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II, the album features iconic songs from The Sound of Music, South Pacific, Oklahoma! and more, recorded live by stars of the stage and screen at the landmark December 2023 event in London. 

 In tandem with the album release, a condensed version of the filmed concert will premiere on PBS as a part of their “Great Performances” programming tonight, May 31 at 9/8c. Learn more HERE

The concert was headlined by recent R&H leading lady Joanna Ampil (Rodgers & Hammerstein’s South Pacific); two-time Olivier Award® winner Michael Ball; television, film and stage actor Daniel Dae Kim; four-time Olivier Award® winner Maria Friedman; Emmy®, two-time GRAMMY® and six-time Tony Award® winner Audra McDonald; Olivier Award® nominee Julian Ovenden; West End sensation Lucy St. Louis; Tony Award® winner Aaron Tveit; two-time Olivier Award® nominee Marisha Wallace; and two-time Tony®, two-time Golden Globe® and Emmy Award®nominee Patrick Wilson. Also featured are Anna-Jane Casey, Lily Kerhoas, Jonny Labey, and Jordan Shaw, among others.

The performance featured the 40-piece Rodgers & Hammerstein Concert Orchestra, conducted by music supervisor Simon Lee, with stage direction by Tony Award-winning director and choreographer Christopher Gattelli and associate choreography by Simon Hardwick.

 “This is an extraordinary collection of performances of beloved classic songs by some of the finest voices and musicians working today,” said Sean Patrick Flahaven, producer of the album, Chief Theatricals Executive for Concord and a three-time GRAMMY®-winning producer.

The live concert recording of My Favorite Things: The Rodgers & Hammerstein 80th Anniversary Concert was produced by Flahaven and co-produced by Rob Bagshaw and Austin Shaw. The album was recorded by Tim Clark, edited and mixed by Ian Kagey, and mastered by Oscar Zambrano, assisted by Piotr Garbaczonek. The album packaging was designed by Derek Bishopwith original program design by ConcepTonic LTD. Complete production credits can be found in the album booklet available for free download HERE.

The concert was recorded on December 12 at London’s newly restored Theatre Royal Drury Lane – the same venue that premiered the original West End productions of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!, Carousel, South Pacific and The King and I. The event was produced by Concord Originals, Concord Theatricals, Kilimanjaro Live/JAS Theatricals, Bagshaw and Shaw.

 Album Track List:

  1. Overture from Oklahoma! – Rodgers & Hammerstein Orchestra
  2. Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin’ – Patrick Wilson
  3. My Favorite Things – Audra McDonald
  4. The Surrey with the Fringe on Top – Patrick Wilson
  5. I Cain’t Say No – Marsha Wallace
  6. Out of My Dreams – Lily Kerhoas
  7. Mister Snow – Audra McDonald
  8. June is Bustin’ Out All Over – Anna-Jane Casey and Ensemble
  9. What’s the Use of Wond’rin’? – Lily Kerhoas
  10. Soliloquy – Aaron Tveit
  11. It Might as Well Be Spring – Lucy St. Louis
  12. Love, Look Away – Joanna Ampil
  13. The Gentleman is a Dope – Marisha Wallace
  14. No Other Love – Jordan Shaw
  15. Something Wonderful – Joanna Ampil
  16. You’ve Got to Be Carefully Taught – Aaron Tveit
  17. Younger Than Springtime – Aaron Tveit
  18. I’m Gonna Wash That Man Right Outa My Hair – Marisha Wallace and Ensemble
  19. A Wonderful Guy – Lucy St. Louis
  20. This Nearly Was Mine – Julian Ovenden
  21. You’ll Never Walk Alone – Michael Ball
  22. Entr’acte from South Pacific – Rodgers & Hammerstein Orchestra
  23. There Is Nothin’ Like A Dame – Jordan Shaw and Ensemble
  24. I Have Dreamed / We Kiss In A Shadow – Joanna Ampil
  25. A Puzzlement – Daniel Dae Kim
  26. Hello, Young Lovers – Maria Friedman
  27. Shall We Dance? – Maria Friedman and Daniel Dae Kim
  28. If I Loved You – Lily Kerhoas and Patrick Wilson
  29. In My Own Little Corner – Joanna Ampil
  30. Ten Minutes Ago – Aaron Tveit
  31. Impossible / It’s Possible – Anna-Jane Casey and Marisha Wallace
  32. All At Once You Love Her – Julien Ovenden
  33. Kansas City – Jonny Labey and Ensemble
  34. Some Enchanted Evening – Michael Ball
  35. The Sound Of Music – Lucy St. Louis
  36. Do-Re-Mi – Ensemble
  37. The Lonely Goatherd – Anna-Jane Casey
  38. Something Good – Maria Friedman
  39. Edelweiss – Ensemble
  40. Climb Ev’ry Mountain – Audra McDonald
  41. Oklahoma – Rodgers & Hammerstein Orchestra
  42. Carousel Waltz – Rodgers & Hammerstein Orchestra

Vote Sponsor


Videos