MY FAVORITE THINGS: THE RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN 80TH ANNIVERSARY CONCERT Album is Available Now

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The 42-track live recording of star-studded My Favorite Things: The Rodgers & Hammerstein 80thAnniversary Concert is now available on double CD and digital platforms worldwide.

Stream, download and purchase the album HERE.

Plus, check out a video of Audra McDonald performing 'Climb Ev'ry Mountain'!

Celebrating the historic partnership of Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II, the album features iconic songs from The Sound of Music, South Pacific, Oklahoma! and more, recorded live by stars of the stage and screen at the landmark December 2023 event in London.

In tandem with the album release, a condensed version of the filmed concert will premiere on PBS as a part of their “Great Performances” programming tonight, May 31 at 9/8c. Learn more HERE.

The concert was headlined by recent R&H leading lady Joanna Ampil (Rodgers & Hammerstein’s South Pacific); two-time Olivier Award® winner Michael Ball; television, film and stage actor Daniel Dae Kim; four-time Olivier Award® winner Maria Friedman; Emmy®, two-time GRAMMY® and six-time Tony Award® winner Audra McDonald; Olivier Award® nominee Julian Ovenden; West End sensation Lucy St. Louis; Tony Award® winner Aaron Tveit; two-time Olivier Award® nominee Marisha Wallace; and two-time Tony®, two-time Golden Globe® and Emmy Award®nominee Patrick Wilson. Also featured are Anna-Jane Casey, Lily Kerhoas, Jonny Labey, and Jordan Shaw, among others.

The performance featured the 40-piece Rodgers & Hammerstein Concert Orchestra, conducted by music supervisor Simon Lee, with stage direction by Tony Award-winning director and choreographer Christopher Gattelli and associate choreography by Simon Hardwick.

“This is an extraordinary collection of performances of beloved classic songs by some of the finest voices and musicians working today,” said Sean Patrick Flahaven, producer of the album, Chief Theatricals Executive for Concord and a three-time GRAMMY®-winning producer.

The live concert recording of My Favorite Things: The Rodgers & Hammerstein 80th Anniversary Concert was produced by Flahaven and co-produced by Rob Bagshaw and Austin Shaw. The album was recorded by Tim Clark, edited and mixed by Ian Kagey, and mastered by Oscar Zambrano, assisted by Piotr Garbaczonek. The album packaging was designed by Derek Bishopwith original program design by ConcepTonic LTD. Complete production credits can be found in the album booklet available for free download HERE.

The concert was recorded on December 12 at London’s newly restored Theatre Royal Drury Lane – the same venue that premiered the original West End productions of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!, Carousel, South Pacific and The King and I. The event was produced by Concord Originals, Concord Theatricals, Kilimanjaro Live/JAS Theatricals, Bagshaw and Shaw.

Album Track List: